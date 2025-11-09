Advertisement
Live L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Rams vs. 49ers live updates: How to watch, start time and betting odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to extend their winning streak to four games when they face San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PST (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2 at SoFi Stadium.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2 at SoFi Stadium.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Matthew Stafford and Rams eager to avenge their heartbreaking loss to 49ers

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass during an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass during an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 2. Stafford is having one of the best seasons of his 17-year career.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

It’s been just more than five weeks.

But for the Rams that seems like ages ago.

On Oct. 2, the San Francisco 49ers came to SoFi Stadium and handed the Rams their second loss in four weeks, a 26-23 overtime defeat on “Thursday Night Football” that ended when the 49ers stopped running back Kyren Williams on fourth and one at the 49ers’ 11-yard line.

Rams prepare for a critical NFC West showdown against the rival 49ers

Gary Klein breaks down what you need to know for Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Much has changed for the Rams that defeat.

In victories over the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints, the Rams offense broadened its scope by utilizing four tight ends, receiver Davante Adams emerged as the hoped-for red-zone threat and quarterback Matthew Stafford is enjoying one of the most productive and efficient stretches of his 17-year career.

The Rams have largely shut down three consecutive opponents with a dominant defensive front, a steady linebacker corps and an improving secondary.

One phase, however, remained the same: The kicking game has been a liability.

But the Rams addressed the situation by signing veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide and bringing in Harrison Mevis to compete with kicker Joshua Karty.

NFL Week 10 picks: Rams get revenge on 49ers; Eagles beat Packers

Sam Farmer NFL picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 10 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 10-4 (.714) record. Through the first nine weeks of the season, he is 88-47 (.652).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 9 would have been 6-8 (.423). For the season, his record against the spread is 67-68 (.496).

Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams coach Sean McVay, left, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan greet one another after a game at SoFi Stadium in September 2024.
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein

Rams coach Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan know each other — and each other’s schematic and play-calling tendencies — better than perhaps any two coaches in the NFL.

Close games between the teams are a constant.

Since they first squared off in 2017, nearly half of their 18 matchups have been decided by three points or fewer, including the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime victory on Oct. 2 at SoFi Stadium.

