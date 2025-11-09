Rams vs. 49ers live updates: How to watch, start time and betting odds

Matthew Stafford and Rams eager to avenge their heartbreaking loss to 49ers

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass during an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 2. Stafford is having one of the best seasons of his 17-year career.

It’s been just more than five weeks.

But for the Rams that seems like ages ago.

On Oct. 2, the San Francisco 49ers came to SoFi Stadium and handed the Rams their second loss in four weeks, a 26-23 overtime defeat on “Thursday Night Football” that ended when the 49ers stopped running back Kyren Williams on fourth and one at the 49ers’ 11-yard line.

Gary Klein breaks down what you need to know for Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Much has changed for the Rams that defeat.

In victories over the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints, the Rams offense broadened its scope by utilizing four tight ends, receiver Davante Adams emerged as the hoped-for red-zone threat and quarterback Matthew Stafford is enjoying one of the most productive and efficient stretches of his 17-year career.

The Rams have largely shut down three consecutive opponents with a dominant defensive front, a steady linebacker corps and an improving secondary.

One phase, however, remained the same: The kicking game has been a liability.

But the Rams addressed the situation by signing veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide and bringing in Harrison Mevis to compete with kicker Joshua Karty.