Live Rams vs. Colts

Rams vs. Colts live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to bounce back after their loss to the Eagles with a win over the Colts at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford plays during an NFL football game.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 21.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Davante Adams expected to play for Rams vs. Colts despite hamstring injury

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams signs autographs before a preseason win.
Rams wide receiver Davante Adams poses for photos and signs autographs before a preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in August.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)


Rams star receiver Davante Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury and receiver Puka Nacua was given a rest day Friday, but both are expected to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.

Adams, 32, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was scheduled to be limited Friday.

The Rams play the Colts and then play the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

Rams vs. Colts: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones side by side.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will look to lead their respective teams to victory Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press; Dylan Buell / Getty Images)


The NFL always provides surprises.

Who could have predicted the Rams would lose to the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles when the Eagles blocked a potential winning field-goal attempt on the final play and returned it for a touchdown?

Now the Rams face something else completely unexpected: The unbeaten Indianapolis Colts.

Puka Nacua fondly remembers the last time the Rams played the Colts

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reacts after making a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 21.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)


Puka Nacua has a short but impressive history playing against the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2023, in his fourth NFL game, Nacua caught nine passes for 163 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown catch in overtime that gave the Rams a 29-23 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was Nacua’s first touchdown, and one of the highlights of his record-setting rookie season.

“Everybody remembers their first one,” Nacua said.

On Sunday, the Rams play host to the unbeaten Colts at SoFi Stadium.

Nacua has 29 catches and is averaging 111 yards receiving per game, both league bests. He has rushed for a touchdown, but is still looking for his first touchdown catch.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua smiles while tossing a football at the team's minicamp in Wailuku, Hawaii, on June 17, 2025.

Rams

Puka Nacua’s rapid ascent an inspiration to Polynesian athletes and Hawaiian fans

Puka Nacua is at the center of attention at Rams minicamp in Maui, with Nacua-jersey wearing fans showing up in droves to see their favorite player.

It will be hard to match the first of his career.

Nacua said he recalled “just being like, ‘holy cow,’” as he ran his route toward the end zone and saw quarterback Matthew Stafford firing the ball his way.

“I put my foot in the ground and there was nobody in there and this ball is coming right to me,” said Nacua, who caught the ball at the eight-yard line. “I was like, ‘Man, I have to find a way in the end zone.’’

The immediate aftermath was just as exciting.

“Everybody’s screaming, everybody’s slapping my head up and I’m screaming,” Nacua said. “Then seeing the postgame clip of [the play], I just launched my first touchdown as far as I could.

“Luckily I got that ball back.”
