Rams vs. Colts live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Davante Adams expected to play for Rams vs. Colts despite hamstring injury

Rams star receiver Davante Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury and receiver Puka Nacua was given a rest day Friday, but both are expected to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.

Adams, 32, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was scheduled to be limited Friday.

The Rams play the Colts and then play the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.