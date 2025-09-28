Rams vs. Colts live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

- Share via
Davante Adams expected to play for Rams vs. Colts despite hamstring injury
Rams star receiver Davante Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury and receiver Puka Nacua was given a rest day Friday, but both are expected to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.
Adams, 32, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was scheduled to be limited Friday.
The Rams play the Colts and then play the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.
Rams vs. Colts: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
The NFL always provides surprises.
Who could have predicted the Rams would lose to the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles when the Eagles blocked a potential winning field-goal attempt on the final play and returned it for a touchdown?
Now the Rams face something else completely unexpected: The unbeaten Indianapolis Colts.
Puka Nacua fondly remembers the last time the Rams played the Colts
Puka Nacua has a short but impressive history playing against the Indianapolis Colts.
In 2023, in his fourth NFL game, Nacua caught nine passes for 163 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown catch in overtime that gave the Rams a 29-23 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It was Nacua’s first touchdown, and one of the highlights of his record-setting rookie season.
“Everybody remembers their first one,” Nacua said.
On Sunday, the Rams play host to the unbeaten Colts at SoFi Stadium.
Nacua has 29 catches and is averaging 111 yards receiving per game, both league bests. He has rushed for a touchdown, but is still looking for his first touchdown catch.
It will be hard to match the first of his career.
Nacua said he recalled “just being like, ‘holy cow,’” as he ran his route toward the end zone and saw quarterback Matthew Stafford firing the ball his way.
“I put my foot in the ground and there was nobody in there and this ball is coming right to me,” said Nacua, who caught the ball at the eight-yard line. “I was like, ‘Man, I have to find a way in the end zone.’’
The immediate aftermath was just as exciting.
“Everybody’s screaming, everybody’s slapping my head up and I’m screaming,” Nacua said. “Then seeing the postgame clip of [the play], I just launched my first touchdown as far as I could.
“Luckily I got that ball back.”