Rams vs. Jaguars: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Byron Young and Jared Verse making life difficult for opposing QBs

Rams linebacker Byron Young jogs off the field after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 12.

LONDON — The Rams go into Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium with a distinct edge.

That is, the Rams edge-rushing tandem of Byron Young and Jared Verse are making it very difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

Young, a third-year pro, is second in the NFL with 7½ sacks. Denver’s Nik Bonitto leads the league with eight sacks.

Verse, last season’s NFL defensive rookie of the year, has three sacks.

“If you talk to opposing offenses, you talk to people, they’re probably not guys you want to see,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. “They’re violent. They play hard, they’re aggressive, they play good in the run and in the pass.”

Verse and Young “feed off” each other’s performance and effort, Verse said.

“When he’s doing well, I play even better,” Verse said. “When I’m doing well, he plays even better. ... But to see him elevating to the level that he’s capable of is astonishing. I’m not surprised by it, but I’m happy to see that he’s getting all of the recognition he finally deserves.”