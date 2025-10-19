Rams vs. Jaguars: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Byron Young and Jared Verse making life difficult for opposing QBs
LONDON — The Rams go into Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium with a distinct edge.
That is, the Rams edge-rushing tandem of Byron Young and Jared Verse are making it very difficult for opposing quarterbacks.
Young, a third-year pro, is second in the NFL with 7½ sacks. Denver’s Nik Bonitto leads the league with eight sacks.
Verse, last season’s NFL defensive rookie of the year, has three sacks.
“If you talk to opposing offenses, you talk to people, they’re probably not guys you want to see,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. “They’re violent. They play hard, they’re aggressive, they play good in the run and in the pass.”
Verse and Young “feed off” each other’s performance and effort, Verse said.
“When he’s doing well, I play even better,” Verse said. “When I’m doing well, he plays even better. ... But to see him elevating to the level that he’s capable of is astonishing. I’m not surprised by it, but I’m happy to see that he’s getting all of the recognition he finally deserves.”
- Share via
Week 6 recap: Matthew Stafford and Rams rally past Ravens
BALTIMORE — The Rams won’t be in London until the end of the week.
But they got something of a preview and head start on Sunday.
On a cloudy, gray and very London-like fall afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium, they slogged through the kind of sloppy game that is more typical of NFL matchups abroad.
And the Rams emerged with an important 17-3 victory over the struggling Baltimore Ravens, and a huge sigh of relief after star receiver Puka Nacua returned from what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury.
- Share via
Rams vs. Jaguars: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
LONDON — With receiver Puka Nacua out for their game on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, the Rams are counting on Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington.
Adams, a three-time All-Pro in his first season with the Rams, has been targeted 55 times. He has 26 catches for 396 yards and three touchdowns.
Adams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have connected on several dynamic plays, but their timing remains a work in progress.