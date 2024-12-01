Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, scores, start time, how to watch and odds

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein return to the lineup

Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) blocks during a game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 29. (Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein will return to the lineup on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after sitting out three games because of an ankle injury.

Havenstein, a 10th-year pro, said it was frustrating to watch while the offense struggled in last Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s hard to be on the sideline and be able to kind of walk around thinking, ‘Man, if I just did this or that, I could be out there,’” Havenstein said.

Havenstein rejoins a line that could have yet another iteration if left tackle Alaric Jackson is unable to play.

Jackson did not practice this week because of a foot injury. He is listed as questionable, but coach Sean McVay said he expected Jackson to play. If he cannot, veteran Joe Noteboom would start at left tackle.

Rookie Beaux Limmer is the center, second-year pro Steve Avila left guard and veteran Kevin Dotson the right guard.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford looks forward to Havenstein’s return and the experience and leadership Havenstein brings to the huddle.

“He’s played in big-time games in tough environments against good players,” said Stafford, who is in his fourth season with the Rams. “Obviously, a talented football player, and has been a really good player since I’ve been here and a staple really long before that.”