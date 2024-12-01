Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, scores, start time, how to watch and odds

Advertisement
Live Rams vs. Saints

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before facing the Eagles at SoFi Stadium
Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams are pushing for a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein return to the lineup

By Gary Klein
Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) blocks during a game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 29.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein will return to the lineup on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after sitting out three games because of an ankle injury.

Havenstein, a 10th-year pro, said it was frustrating to watch while the offense struggled in last Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s hard to be on the sideline and be able to kind of walk around thinking, ‘Man, if I just did this or that, I could be out there,’” Havenstein said.

Havenstein rejoins a line that could have yet another iteration if left tackle Alaric Jackson is unable to play.

Jackson did not practice this week because of a foot injury. He is listed as questionable, but coach Sean McVay said he expected Jackson to play. If he cannot, veteran Joe Noteboom would start at left tackle.

Rookie Beaux Limmer is the center, second-year pro Steve Avila left guard and veteran Kevin Dotson the right guard.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford looks forward to Havenstein’s return and the experience and leadership Havenstein brings to the huddle.

“He’s played in big-time games in tough environments against good players,” said Stafford, who is in his fourth season with the Rams. “Obviously, a talented football player, and has been a really good player since I’ve been here and a staple really long before that.”

Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Inglewood California November 24, 2024-Rams receiver Tutu Atwell warms-up before a game.
Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell warms up before a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

The Rams are 5-6 and coming off an embarrassing defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles. And yet they remain in the race to possibly win the NFC West and make the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons under coach Sean McVay.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford played his first NFL game at New Orleans in 2009. The last time the 16th-year pro visited the Superdome, in 2022, he left with a season-ending spinal bruise. Stafford has passed for 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions in a Rams offense that failed to convert any third downs in the 37-20 defeat by the Eagles.

