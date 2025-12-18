Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Rams’ Puka Nacua apologizes for making offensive gesture on livestream

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua stands on the field during a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

As the Rams prepared for their game on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, star receiver Puka Nacua, the Rams and the NFL issued statements related to Nacua performing a gesture “antisemitic in nature” during a livestream.

In a post on Instagram, Nacua apologized for the gesture he made while appearing on a livestream with Adin Ross and N3on. The livestreamers, with Nacua out of earshot, discussed whether Nacua would get in trouble if he performed a move that references an offensive stereotype about Jewish people. Ross is Jewish, but he often performs the move and teaches others how to do it in his livestreams.

They suggested Nacua perform the gesture the next time he celebrated after scoring a touchdown.