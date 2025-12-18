Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Rams’ Puka Nacua apologizes for making offensive gesture on livestream
As the Rams prepared for their game on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, star receiver Puka Nacua, the Rams and the NFL issued statements related to Nacua performing a gesture “antisemitic in nature” during a livestream.
In a post on Instagram, Nacua apologized for the gesture he made while appearing on a livestream with Adin Ross and N3on. The livestreamers, with Nacua out of earshot, discussed whether Nacua would get in trouble if he performed a move that references an offensive stereotype about Jewish people. Ross is Jewish, but he often performs the move and teaches others how to do it in his livestreams.
They suggested Nacua perform the gesture the next time he celebrated after scoring a touchdown.
‘The refs are the worst’: Rams’ Puka Nacua suggests NFL referees throw flags just ‘to be on TV’
Puka Nacua thinks NFL referees are “the worst.”
He feels they fabricate calls just so their friends can see them on TV.
But, to be honest, the Rams star receiver doesn’t seem too upset about the situation.
During a livestream Tuesday with YouTubers N3on and Adin Ross, Nacua was asked if he thought referees might bend the truth at times when making their calls.
Week 15 recap: Rams defeat Lions and clinch playoff berth
It was a busy Sunday, even for can’t-sit-still Sean McVay.
In the afternoon, he coached the Rams into the playoffs with a 41-34 victory over the Detroit Lions. McVay then immediately left SoFi Stadium for the impending arrival of his and his wife’s second child. And he no doubt began game-planning on some level for a Thursday night showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.
“It’s good stress,” McVay quipped before departing the stadium.
Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, start time and prediction
SEATTLE — Kamren Kinchens loves to play against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Rams’ second-year safety has six career interceptions — four against the Seahawks.
On Thursday night, the Rams (11-3) will play the Seahawks (11-3) at Lumen Field with first-place in the NFC West and the top seed in the NFC on the line.
The Rams defense is aiming to repeat their Nov. 16 performance against the Seahawks, when they intercepted four passes by Sam Darnold in a 21-19 victory at SoFi Stadium.
Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Thursday night when the Rams face the Seattle Seahawks on the road.
Kinchens had two interceptions, cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Darious Williams one each.
“I did good so are they going to not go at me at this time?” Kinchens said, adding that he welcomes the opportunity to “get more picks. Hopefully, that’s the case.”
But if the Rams’ pass rush gets to Darnold — they sacked him nine times last season in a wild-card playoff game when Darnold played for the Minnesota Vikings — Kinchens would be equally pleased.
“If the D–line is eating and getting a bunch of sacks, that’s fine with me,” Kinchens said.
The Rams are coming off a 41-34 victory over the Detroit Lions, a win that clinched a playoff spot and kept the Rams atop the NFC with the No. 1 seed.