Rams vs. Commanders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

‘We can laugh about it.’ Aaron Donald really doesn’t want to bumble another fumble

Rams coach Sean McVay watches as Aaron Donald tries to corral a fumble against the Chargers before the defensive tackle knocks it out of bounds on Nov. 1 at SoFi Stadium.

Since coming out of retirement before this season, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald adopted a humble approach, always allowing younger, less-accomplished players to go ahead of him during drills.

But on Thursday, the future Hall of Famer enthusiastically moved to the front of the line.

The Rams practiced scooping fumbled footballs off the turf.

“I needed that,” Donald said Thursday, chuckling. “Learn bending and getting down.”