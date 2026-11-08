Rams vs. Commanders: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

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‘We can laugh about it.’ Aaron Donald really doesn’t want to bumble another fumble
Since coming out of retirement before this season, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald adopted a humble approach, always allowing younger, less-accomplished players to go ahead of him during drills.
But on Thursday, the future Hall of Famer enthusiastically moved to the front of the line.
The Rams practiced scooping fumbled footballs off the turf.
“I needed that,” Donald said Thursday, chuckling. “Learn bending and getting down.”
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‘Glad to be back.’ Myles Garrett set to play for Rams vs. Commanders
For seven games, Myles Garrett could only watch the Rams from a stadium suite, on television or from the sideline as the team favored to win the Super Bowl stumbled to a slow start.
The two-time NFL defensive player of the year was out of action because of a knee injury that required surgery after a season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.
But the star edge rusher practiced this week, and barring any setbacks, he will return from injured reserve and play Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
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Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson to miss rest of season after shoulder surgery
Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson will have shoulder surgery and is out for the season, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.
Watson, who signed with the Rams as a free agent after winning two Super Bowl titles in four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, reinjured his shoulder during last Sunday’s victory over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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NFL Week 9 picks: Bills prevail over Vikings; Packers beat Patriots
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season.
All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Last week, Farmer posted an 11-3 (.786) record. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he is 74-74. (.612).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 8 would have been 8-6 (.571). For the season, his record against the spread is 53-68 (.438).
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Rams vs. Commanders: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds
The Rams’ trip across the country to play the Washington Commanders on Sunday will be a homecoming of sorts for coach Sean McVay, safety Kam Curl and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
McVay was a Washington assistant for seven years before the Rams hired him in 2017 and made the then-30-year-old McVay the youngest coach in modern NFL history. McVay was an assistant tight ends coach and tight ends coach under Mike Shanahan and offensive coordinator under Jay Gruden.
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Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Sunday when the Rams face the Washington Commanders.
“I look back and think of what a pain in the butt I was as an OC, now being in this chair, and how patient [Gruden] was with me and how protected I really felt,” said McVay, who guided the Rams to a road victory over the Commanders in 2020.
Curl played his first four NFL seasons for the Commanders after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Arkansas. The Commanders did not re-sign him, and he joined the Rams on a two-year contract that included $6 million in guarantees.
Curl made several big plays for the Rams — including last season’s game-clinching interception in the NFL divisional-round victory over the Chicago Bears — and the Rams gave him a three-year extension that includes $24 million in guarantees.
“Had a little bitter breakup, you know, but it is what it is at this point,” Curl said of the Commanders. “I haven’t been back to [the region] since, so it’s going to feel good. Somewhat at home. Emotions will probably be high but keep them in check. ... It’s going to be fun.”