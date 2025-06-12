Rams bolster offensive line by signing veteran tackle D.J. Humphries

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle D.J. Humphries agreed to terms on a deal with the Rams on Thursday ahead of the team’s minicamp in Maui next week.

The Rams did not draft an offensive lineman, but they have added a veteran just before the end of offseason workouts.

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran free-agent offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person requested anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

Humphries, a 2015 first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals, joins a line that includes starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and swing tackle Warren McClendon Jr.

Humphries, 31, played eight seasons for the Cardinals before sustaining a major knee injury near the end of the 2023 season.

Last season, he played for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he sustained a hamstring injury in his first game back in Week 14 and played in only two regular-season games.