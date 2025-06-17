Rams’ chances of trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey appear to be fading

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey runs onto the field before a game against the New York Jets in December.

A Rams-Jalen Ramsey reunion might not be in the offing.

Coach Sean McVay on Tuesday reiterated his respect for the star cornerback who helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI, but for the first time he indicated that there might be too many “obstacles” to making a trade with the Miami Dolphins for the three-time All-Pro.

Ramsey is due to earn $24.3 million this season, and his salary-cap number will increase substantially over the next few seasons, according to Overthecap.com.

Advertisement

Rams How the Rams make sure rookies bond to start pro careers “All the guys have bought into a lot of rookie bonding stuff by the team,” said tight end Terrance Ferguson, who is expected to have a big role this season.

“Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred,” McVay said, perhaps referencing the contract adjustment quarterback Matthew Stafford received and the signing of free-agent receiver Davante Adams. “Definitely don’t want to rule anything out... but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring.”

The Rams are set to open the season with a cornerback group that includes returning starters Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon, with Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Josh Wallace and Derion Kendrick also competing for playing time.

The Rams recently waived Kendrick, who was due to earn $3.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract, but re-signed him on Tuesday, probably for a one-year veteran minimum contract.

LIVE: Press Conferences From Maui - Sean McVay and Players Address The Media Following Day 1 of Maui Minicamp. https://t.co/1FWQeoXdAO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 17, 2025

Kendrick is in Maui for the Rams minicamp, which featured a 30-minute jog through on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“It was really just kind of a financial business deal,” McVay said, adding that he, general manager Les Snead and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant had communicated with Kendrick their desire to keep him in the fold before he was waived.

McVay did indicate that talks with running back Kyren Williams’ agent regarding a possible extension were progressing.

“We’re getting closer to hopefully finding a conclusion to this,” McVay said. “Now, until that’s actually agreed upon from both sides, we’re really in the same boat. ... So, we’re trying to be able to solve that, and if we’re able to land that we’ll be excited about that.”

Advertisement

Neither left tackle Alaric Jackson nor newly signed tackle D.J. Humphries are with the team in Maui.

The Rams signed Humphries last week because Jackson is dealing with blood-clot issues for the second time in his pro career. In March, Jackson signed a three-year contract that includes $35 million in guarantees.

Rams ‘Feeling rejuvenated’: Davante Adams fitting in well with Rams The recently signed wide receiver talks about how he’s adjusting to practices with Matthew Stafford and the team, which is bonding with the veteran.

“He was able to communicate that he was feeling some things in his lower leg, and he ends up going and getting a scan and it revealed that was the case,” McVay said. “You pray for him to be able to have a healthy, safe recovery, and we’re really just taking it a day at a time with him.

“What we did want to be able to do in the meantime was be proactive about a contingency plan. ... D.J.’s a guy that we’ve got a lot of respect for. Obviously, familiarity with him just playing against him and he’s a veteran. Felt like that was definitely the right move for our team in the meantime.”

Etc.

The Rams conclude their minicamp Wednesday with a public workout at War Memorial Stadium ... Rams veterans on Tuesday helped coach in a flag football camp for high school students. Rookies worked with Habitat for Humanity to rebuild homes in Lahaina that were lost to wildfires in 2023.