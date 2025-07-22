Matthew Stafford dealing with back soreness, will be limited at start of Rams training camp

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice in June. Stafford will be held out of most workouts at the start of training camp because of back soreness, coach Sean McVay says.

It’s become a near-annual tradition.

The Rams report to training camp with quarterback Matthew Stafford’s status somewhat uncertain.

Stafford, entering his 17th season, will be held out of most workouts this week because of back soreness, coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday at Loyola Marymount. McVay added that Stafford would be eased back into practices during the second block of workouts and said he’s confident Stafford will be ready for the season.

This is the third time in four years that Stafford’s situation cast a cloud over the Rams as they reported for camp.

In 2022, after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title, Stafford received an injection in his right elbow and did not throw passes during offseason workouts. He was limited during training camp but was ready for the season. Stafford, however, suffered a midseason spinal injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season as the injury-ravaged Rams went on to experience the worst Super Bowl hangover in NFL history.

Last year, McVay experienced anxiety and delayed his camp-opening news conference because Stafford delayed his arrival until a contract impasse was settled. The issue was resolved a few hours later, and Stafford went on to lead the Rams to the NFC divisional round.

During the spring, the Rams and Stafford resolved another contract issue, seemingly paving the way for a worry-free start of training camp.

But regardless of how McVay characterizes it, Stafford’s back will be an issue as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans.

Rams running back Kyren Williams speaks to reporters after arriving at Rams training camp at Loyola Marymount on Tuesday. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

During the interim, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to take first-team snaps. Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn are other quarterbacks on the roster.

Stafford is not the only returning starter who will be limited or sidelined.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson, who signed a offseason a three-year contract that includes $35 million in guarantees during the offseason, is out indefinitely because of blood clot issues. The Rams signed veteran DJ Humphries to fill the void.

Running back Kyren Williams said he would be a full participant in workouts. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and his agent has been in talks with the Rams about a possible extension.