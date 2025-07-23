Advertisement
Rams

Rams open training camp: Analyzing their biggest concerns

Rams coach Sean McVay speaks to reporters after arriving Tuesday at Rams training camp.
Rams coach Sean McVay speaks to reporters after arriving at Rams training camp on Tuesday at Loyola Marymount University.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
1

Sean McVay has led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances, one championship and six playoff appearances.

Now, as he prepares for his ninth season, the 39-year-old coach once again has a team regarded as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The roster includes experience — quarterback Matthew Stafford is entering his 17th season — and young stars such as receiver Puka Nacua and edge rusher Jared Verse, the 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year.

Advertisement

“I love the natural, just zest and the joy that this group has,” McVay said this week as players reported for training camp at Loyola Marymount.

After Stafford and the Rams agreed to terms on a contract adjustment last spring, general manager Les Snead provided McVay and Stafford with a bonus of sorts by signing receiver Davante Adams. The three-time All-Pro joins Nacua, receiver Tutu Atwell, running back Kyren Williams and tight ends Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson to give the offense multiple weapons.

Snead also signed center Coleman Shelton — a member of the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI championship team — and defensive lineman Poona Ford. Ford will bolster a front that includes Verse, edge rusher Byron Young and tackles Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske, among others.

“We are stacked,” Williams said.

Which is not to say that McVay, Snead and the Rams do not have concerns.

Here are five issues to watch as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans:

2

How sore is Matthew Stafford’s back?

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, talks with coach Sean McVay during practice.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, talking to coach Sean McVay during the team’s organized team activities in May, has a sore back and will not participate in the first week of training camp.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Stafford, 37, will not participate in team drills during the first week of workouts because of back soreness.

According to McVay: No big deal.

And it might not be.

Yet any time the most important player on the team is sidelined, it cannot be passed off as a non-issue, especially if the problem persists.

Stafford is already among the top 10 all-time in several NFL career passing categories, and he needs only 191 yards passing to reach 60,000.

Veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo will take first-team reps during the first week of practices.

3

Can the offensive tackles adequately protect the quarterback?

Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson comes up from his stance in preparation to block.
Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson is dealing with blood clots and it is unclear when he might return to practice.
(Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

Advertisement

In March, the Rams awarded left tackle Alaric Jackson a three-year contract that includes $35 million in guarantees. Three months later, McVay announced that Jackson was dealing with blood-clot issues in his legs for the second time in his career. The Rams quickly signed veteran D.J. Humphries to fill the void.

Jackson reported to training camp, but McVay gave no timeline for when he might be cleared to fully participate or play.

Humphries, 31, made the Pro Bowl with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, but he suffered a major knee injury near the end of the 2023 season. In 2024, Humphries signed with the Kansas City Chiefs but played in only two games.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein, 33, had surgery on both shoulders after last season. The 10-year veteran said he would not be limited during camp.

Third-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. and veteran David Quessenberry are other tackles on the roster.

Advertisement
4

Should Snead have signed a cornerback?

With an improving pass rush led by Verse, the Rams stood pat during free agency and the draft, deciding not to add a cornerback.

Darious Williams, 32, and Ahkello Witherspoon, 30, are the projected starters with Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. expected to play large roles for a position group that also includes Derion Kendrick and Josh Wallace, among others.

The Rams believe Forbes, a 2023 first-round pick by the Washington Commanders, has taken a major leap since they claimed him off waivers last December.

The Rams are hoping to avoid the disaster that was last year’s training camp: Kendrick suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first workout, Williams a significant hamstring injury during the second.

5

Will Rams and Kyren Williams reach agreement on an extension?

Rams running back Kyren Williams speaks to reporters after arriving at Rams training camp on Tuesday.
Rams running back Kyren Williams speaks to reporters after arriving at Rams training camp on Tuesday at Loyola Marymount.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Williams is scheduled to earn $5.4 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract, according to Overthecap.com.

The Rams and Drew Rosenhaus, Williams’ agent, negotiated throughout the offseason, and they were scheduled to meet again Wednesday, McVay said.

Williams has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the last two seasons and scored 31 touchdowns in that span. The Rams would like to keep him beyond this season, but at what price?

The Rams have not signed a running back to an extension since they awarded Todd Gurley a then-record deal in 2018.

6

Which rookies will establish themselves as potential contributors?

Ferguson, a second-round draft pick from Oregon, is expected to play a major role and eventually supplant Higbee.

Advertisement

Josaiah Stewart will work into the edge rushing rotation with Verse and Young.

Running back Jarquez Hunter and Blake Corum will back up Williams, Ty Hamilton could bolster the defensive line, and linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. and receiver Konata Mumpfield will compete for roles in their position groups and special teams.
Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Rams

Advertisement