A $100-million payday? Puka Nacua knows a strong 2025 could reap big rewards

Puka Nacua saw the numbers.

So, no doubt, did Rams general manager Les Snead, and vice president Tony Pastoors, the team’s senior executive in charge of negotiating contracts.

When Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets this month signed a four-year extension that includes $90 million in guarantees, he became the latest young NFL receiver star to cash in before playing out his rookie contract.

Nacua is in the third year of his rookie deal with the Rams. He will be eligible for an extension in the offseason.

“I try to do my best to stay completely present where my feet are,” Nacua said this week after the Rams’ first practice, noting that he played in a high school All-Star game with Wilson. “It’s exciting to see guys, to push the envelope for the wide receiver game.”

Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick in 2023, will earn just over $1 million this season, according to Overthecap.com.

For the Rams, it ranks as one of the NFL’s best bargains.

Nacua, 24, became a breakout star in his first season, establishing several NFL rookie receiving records and making the Pro Bowl. Last season, despite sitting out five games because of a knee injury that he sustained during a preseason workout against the Chargers and then aggravated in the opener against the Detroit Lions, he caught 79 passes for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receivers Puka Nacua, right, and Devante Adams work out at training camp at Loyola Marymount University on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

With Nacua ascending into the No. 1 receiver, the Rams moved on from veteran Cooper Kupp and signed three-time All-Pro Davante Adams.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will be sidelined through at least the first week of training camp because of back soreness. But on Wednesday, while working with veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo, Nacua and Adams showed flashes of the excitement they are expected to generate for a team that will be regarded as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

During their brief time as teammates, Nacua said he has learned about body control, elusiveness, on-field awareness and how to maximize route-running leverage from Adams.

“He explains it so well in the meeting room,” Nacua said, “so it makes it fun to watch tape and to be like, ‘OK, how can I add some of these things to my toolbox?’”

Adams’ “illusion of speed and lateral quickness” stand out, Nacua said.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of people that can replicate some of the things that he can do,” Nacua said, “but trying to understand the movement so I can add it to my game.”

Rams receivers Puka Nacua, left, and Davante Adams prepare for a drill during training camp on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nacua and Adams are the stars of a Rams receiving corps that also includes speedy Tutu Atwell, who is playing on a one-year $10-million contract, and second-year pro Jordan Whittington.

As Nacua navigates his third training camp, he said he would be focused on improving his “pre-practice preparation” as the Rams get ready for their Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans.

“I feel like I could wake up out of bed and get ready to roll and have no warmups,” Nacua said of his first two camps. “I maybe didn’t run as fast as Tutu when I woke up out of bed, but I feel like I could get out and just be ready to go. So … pre-practice preparation, so when I hit down the field, I know I can start rolling as soon as we get out here.”

The Rams are currently in negotiations with running back Kyren Williams about a possible extension. But that deal, if it gets done, will not compare with those looming in 2026 and beyond.

If Nacua remains injury free and he maintains or increases his production, he could have a potential megadeal in hand before 2026 training camp.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner also will be eligible for an extension. Edge rusher Jared Verse is another young star on track for a potential massive payday after the 2026 season.

Nacua is not looking too far ahead as he gets his mind and body ready for the upcoming season.

“This will probably be the best that I feel for the rest of the year,” he joked. “I enjoy these moments because they won’t last too long, but I feel fantastic right now.

“Ready to roll.”

Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson shows off his dedication to the team at training camp on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Etc.

Stafford was not on the field Wednesday. The 16-year veteran was working with trainers in other areas, coach Sean McVay said. Stafford is not expected to practice until next week. “I think that’s the best thing in terms of being able to strengthen, be as strong, sturdy and feel as good as he can go,” McVay said of Stafford working away from on-field activities, “As good as he can be for the time that we get him back out here on Monday.” ... Former Rams center Brian Allen is attending camp and helping with the offensive line. ... The Rams are scheduled to hold a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 5 in Oxnard.