Matthew Stafford to miss at least another week of Rams training camp

Matthew Stafford observed practice for the first time on Saturday, but the Rams star quarterback will remain sidelined at least another week because of a back issue, coach Sean McVay said.

Stafford, 37, has not practiced since the Rams opened training camp while receiving treatment from trainers and team medical staff.

McVay said on Tuesday that Stafford would sit out the first block of practices, but return on Monday when the Rams will be in pads for the first time.

Coach McVay provides an updates on Matthew Stafford pic.twitter.com/Ji4vmaXtFs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 26, 2025

That plan changed, though McVay did not give a specific reason why.

“I don’t have any reason to be concerned, based on the information that’s been given,” McVay said. “And with that being said I don’t think we can be smart enough with somebody like Matthew, and I think it’s best for him and best for our football team.”

Jimmy Garoppolo will continue to take first-team reps as the Ram prepare for their Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans.