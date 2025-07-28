Advertisement
Rams

Kobie Turner has a message for NFL offenses: Rams are ‘dangerous’ on defense

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24, 2025: Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) takes a breather.
Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) takes a breather during drills at Rams training camp on the campus of Loyola Marymount University.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
A few years ago, the Rams defensive line was built around a sure-fire Hall of Fame player and a supporting cast.

This season, with Aaron Donald entering his second year of retirement, the Rams defensive front is stacked with ascending stars and proven players.

“We have a lot of guys who can really go and win,” nose tackle Kobie Turner said Monday. “And at any given moment, you got to be ready for any one of us to strike — and that’s dangerous.”

The defensive line most controlled Monday’s practice, the Rams’ first in pads.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford remains sidelined because of a back issue, and receiver Devonte Adams and tight end Tyler Higbee only observed.

Turner, Braden Fiske, new addition Poona Ford and edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young were among the players that made it tough on a run-heavy offense led by Jimmy Garoppolo.

“These guys are the real deal,” coach Sean McVay said.

Rams
