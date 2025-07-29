Quentin Lake plays the waiting game regarding his future with the Rams

Safety Quentin Lake and running back Kyren Williams are important players for a Rams team with legitimate designs on a Super Bowl title.

Both are in the final years of their rookie contracts.

But while the Rams have been in negotiations with Williams about a possible extension, Lake will most likely have to play out the season before his future with the Rams is determined.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” he said Tuesday when asked about the situation, “as long as I take care of myself between these white lines everything will take care of itself.”

Lake, a team captain, is scheduled to earn $3.4 million this season, according to Overthecap.com. He has been a versatile and dependable piece of the defense under second-year coordinator Chris Shula.

Last season, Lake played every defensive snap as a safety, nickel/corner and hybrid linebacker.

The only element missing from Lake’s statistical resume are interceptions: He is still looking for his first.

On Tuesday, Lake picked off a ball that tipped off Williams’ hands.

“If you’re hustling to the ball, or if you’re in the right place at the right time, something good will happen eventually,” Lake said, “and that’s exactly what happened there.”

Lake has been “invaluable” to the Rams, coach Sean McVay said.

“I’ve loved everything that he’s about,” McVay said. “And all you see from Quentin Lake is him just continuing to get better, bringing people with him. He is a Ram and I love Q.”

How much the Rams are willing to pay to keep him beyond this season remains to be seen.

Etc.

McVay and Lake started separate news conferences with comments about the shooting at the building that houses NFL headquarters in New York. “Thoughts and prayers are with the people that have been affected by the shooting at NFL headquarters,” McVay said. “It’s just such a terrible thing. And again you just hope for the best for any of the people that are injured, and then the people that did lose loved ones, we’re just thinking about them.”... Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (hamstring) and safety Kam Curl (ankle) did not finish practice.

