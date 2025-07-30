Why Ahkello Witherspoon is the ‘Yoda’ of the Rams defensive corps

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon smiles after a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card playoffs in January.

NFL careers typically do not last long.

For most players, getting to a second contract is challenging. And careers that extend well beyond that milestone are uncommon in a business that churns through talent.

So when Ahkello Witherspoon began his career in 2017, he could not envision that he would be preparing for his ninth season.

“I had no idea,” the Rams cornerback said.

Advertisement

Witherspoon, 30, is the most veteran player in a Rams secondary that remains unchanged in personnel from when the Rams advanced to the NFC divisional round.

Rams Quentin Lake plays the waiting game regarding his future with the Rams In the final year of his contract, Quentin Lake will most likely have to play out the season before his future with the Rams is determined.

Witherspoon and 32-year-old Darious Williams, an eighth-year pro, are the projected starters for a group that includes Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. among others.

Witherspoon played four seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, and two with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the Rams signed him to a one-year, veteran-minimum contract before the 2023 season.

Advertisement

Despite intercepting three passes, Witherspoon was still a free agent when the 2024 season began. But after since-released Tre’Davious White struggled mightily in the opener, the Rams signed Witherspoon to the practice squad.

By the end of the season, he was a starter, including for two playoff games.

This year, the Rams did not wait. In March, they signed Witherspoon to another one-year deal, giving him the opportunity to prepare for the first time with the team through offseason workouts.

“Guys just play calmer and better when they’re in there with him,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said, adding, “He’s like the savvy leader. ... He’s almost like the Yoda,” of the position group.”

Advertisement

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker during a game in October at SoFi Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Witherspoon, who has 12 career interceptions, knows that younger teammates look to him as an example.

“Part of my growth is taking ownership of that,” he said, adding, “I don’t just get to focus on myself, and it’s been a learning experience for me. It’s been empowering for me as a person and a player.”

After losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, the Rams did not sign or draft a new cornerback or safety. The inaction was unusual because roster turnover is the norm.

Witherspoon saw it as a vote of confidence.

“They do a good job here in terms of being honest with what they see,” Witherspoon said, noting that the Rams seem to limit transactions. “What I saw in the offseason was the most extreme version of that in my career, so it was definitely noticeable.

“But I also think it’s a testament to the group that we have. It’s not on us to do something different. It’s just be ourselves and continue to grow.”

Advertisement

Rams Kobie Turner has a message for NFL offenses: Rams are ‘dangerous’ on defense Pass rusher Kobie Turner is confident the Rams have one of the more formidable pass rushes in the league. “You got to be ready for any one of us to strike.”

If quarterback Matthew Stafford recovers from a back issue that has sidelined him during training camp, the Rams will be regarded as a Super Bowl contender.

The secondary is part of a defense that features an ascending front led by lineman Kobie Turner and edge rusher Jared Verse.

“The front has a chance to make our jobs very easy,” Witherspoon said. “Just keep it simple in that regard. ... I think we have the ability to play to our skillset, which is being aggressive and being quick and making quick decisions using our communication, our experience to not make any bonehead mistakes.

“I’m really looking forward to just that combination of speed, aggression and power up front and the middle, and our communication and attacking mentality. I think it’s going to be special.”