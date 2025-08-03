Matthew Stafford won’t take part in Rams’ joint practice with Cowboys

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford talks to a player during training camp at Loyola Marymount on July 26.

Sean McVay won’t have to worry about Matthew Stafford catching a twice-tipped pass and stumbling over the goal line during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.

That anxiety-inducing event occurred last year when the Rams practiced against the Cowboys.

On Tuesday, the Rams again travel to Oxnard to practice against the Cowboys before Saturday’s preseason game at SoFi Stadium.

But the back issue that sidelined Stafford throughout training camp will keep him off the field.

When the Rams go through a jogthrough on Monday, Stafford will continue to work out on his own, McVay said Sunday after the final public workout at Loyola Marymount.

“He is able to do a little bit more, which is good, and things are progressing well,” McVay said. “But he won’t take part in the jogthrough because he’ll be doing some other stuff during that time.”

McVay said Stafford’s workouts with trainers have included some static throwing exercises, running on a treadmill, light cardio and core work.

“It’s more just functional strength surrounding the area while making sure that you don’t do anything to set yourself back, based on the trajectory that he’s doing,” McVay said. “But we are looking forward to getting him and easing him back to football hopefully in the near future.”