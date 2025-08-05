Kyren Williams agrees to a three-year contract extension with the Rams

Kyren Williams celebrates after the Rams’ win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card playoffs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 13.

Kyren Williams will carry the ball for the Rams this season and beyond.

On Tuesday, the Rams and the fourth-year pro agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

The extension includes about $23 million in guarantees, the person said.

Williams’ extension is the first by the Rams for a running back since they gave Todd Gurley a then-record deal in 2018.

Advertisement

The Rams and Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had been negotiating since the end of the 2024 season. General manager Les Snead had said the Rams would “definitely like to engineer a long-term partnership,” with Williams, but progress was slow.

Williams, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, is scheduled to earn $5.4 million in the final season of his rookie contract, according to Overthecap.com.

Williams rushed for more than 1,100 yards in each of the last two seasons, and is regarded as an integral part of an offense that features quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Advertisement

Williams said at the start of training camp that he gave no thought to not reporting or not participating in drills. Rosenhaus met with Rams executives at Loyola Marymount on July 23 but no agreement was reached then.

Williams said throughout the offseason and at the start of camp that he was confident a deal with the Rams would get done.

And now it has.