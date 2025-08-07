Matthew Stafford will work out Saturday, could practice for Rams next week
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been sidelined because of a back issue, will work out for the first time Saturday before the Rams play the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Thursday.
Stafford, 37, is dealing with an aggravated disc, and recently received an epidural for the condition, McVay said, confirming what was first reported by NFL Media.
“Part of getting the epidural was part of the plan,” set up by spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins, McVay said, adding that Saturday’s workout was “on par with the schedule that we always had.”
McVay said Stafford would practice next week, though he will not participate in a joint practice with the Chargers.
“And then you’ll just continue to see his workload increase as long as he’s feeling good,” McVay said. “If this was in-season he would be playing right now.”
Edge rusher Jared Verse left the field assisted by trainers after what McVay said was an incident in which he bumped knees with lineman Braden Fiske.
