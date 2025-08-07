Advertisement
Rams

Matthew Stafford will work out Saturday, could practice for Rams next week

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stands on the sideline during training camp at Loyola Marymount.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stands on the sideline during training camp at Loyola Marymount on July 29.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been sidelined because of a back issue, will work out for the first time Saturday before the Rams play the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Thursday.

Stafford, 37, is dealing with an aggravated disc, and recently received an epidural for the condition, McVay said, confirming what was first reported by NFL Media.

“Part of getting the epidural was part of the plan,” set up by spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins, McVay said, adding that Saturday’s workout was “on par with the schedule that we always had.”

Advertisement
Glendale, Arizona January 13, 2025-Rams running back Kyren Williams celebrates.

Rams

Kyren Williams agrees to a three-year contract extension with the Rams

One of the Rams’ top priorities heading into the 2025 season is now official: Running back Kyren Williams has agreed to a contract extension with the team.

McVay said Stafford would practice next week, though he will not participate in a joint practice with the Chargers.

“And then you’ll just continue to see his workload increase as long as he’s feeling good,” McVay said. “If this was in-season he would be playing right now.”

Etc.

Edge rusher Jared Verse left the field assisted by trainers after what McVay said was an incident in which he bumped knees with lineman Braden Fiske.

Advertisement
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) inhales smelling salts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Sports

AI can’t be stopped! Ammonia inhalants, a.k.a. smelling salts, are not banned by the NFL after all

One day after it was reported that the NFL banned ammonia inhalants, the league clarified that while teams can no longer supply them, players can supply their own.

More to Read

RamsSports
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Rams

Advertisement
Advertisement