Rams vs. Cowboys five things to watch: Rookies will be in the spotlight

Receiver Konata Mumpfield made multiple plays. So did running back Jarquez Hunter and other Rams rookies during training camp and a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.
A true evaluation about their progress, however, cannot be completed by coach Sean McVay and his staff until the first-year players perform in a live-tackling situation.
The first opportunity for rookies and others to truly demonstrate that they are worthy of regular-season roles comes Saturday when the Rams play the Cowboys in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium.
But the most notable development for the Rams will probably occur hours before kickoff.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford, sidelined during training camp because of an aggravated disc in his back, is scheduled to go through his first significant passing workout at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills. McVay said the 17th-year pro would begin practicing next week.
McVay does not play starters or other significant players during preseason games, so veteran backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play.
Tight end Terrance Ferguson, a second-round draft pick, probably won’t play because of a hamstring issue that has sidelined him for the last week.
Here are five things to watch Saturday when the Rams face the Cowboys at 4 p.m. PDT (ABC):
Unlike his first two training camps, Bennett has a level of confidence that hasn’t been seen since when he was leading Georgia to consecutive national championships.
It has been evident in Bennett’s expressions and the way he has carried himself — but mostly in the way he has played.
“I’ve seen the guy that’s enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field, being able to move from one snap to the next,” McVay said.
Last season, Bennett was almost guaranteed a roster spot because Garoppolo was suspended for the first two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy in 2023 while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.
With Stafford dealing with a back issue, the Rams need Bennett to show he could be a capable backup if Garoppolo was called upon to start.
Fourth-year pro Kyren Williams just agreed to a $23-million extension. The Rams last year selected Blake Corum in the third round of the draft.
This year, they selected Hunter in the fourth round out of Auburn because of his tough running style and ability to elude would-be tacklers beyond the second level of the defense.
Hunter got some first-team reps during training camp but the game will be his first real showcase. McVay indicated this week that Corum, who broke off several long runs during training camp, would play during the preseason.
Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Tutu Atwell are the starters, and second-year pro Jordan Whittington will have a significant role.
Mumpfield, a seventh-round draft pick from Pittsburgh, has drawn praise from McVay and Adams, among others, for his playmaking and route-running abilities.
Bennett and Mumpfield combined for multiple impressive plays during training camp and the joint practice with the Cowboys.
Jared Verse is the reigning NFL defensive rookie of the year and third-year pro Byron Young is an established starter.
The Rams drafted Stewart in the third round from Michigan as a change of pace to fortify the pass rush.
Second-year pro Brennan Jackson, Nick Hampton and Keir Thomas are others aiming to find roles.
Hamilton, a fifth-round pick from Ohio State, is part of a deep line that features Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Poona Ford and Tyler Davis among others.
Hamilton, 6 feet 2 and 299 pounds, showed run-stopping ability during training camp and also occasionally flashed as a pass rusher.
Third-year pro Desjuan Johnson also is looking to make a mark.
Paul, a fifth-round pick from Mississippi, could find a role on special teams, and in a linebacker rotation with Omar Speights and Nate Landman.
Pass rusher Kobie Turner is confident the Rams have one of the more formidable pass rushes in the league. “You got to be ready for any one of us to strike.”
