Rams vs. Cowboys five things to watch: Rookies will be in the spotlight

Receiver Konata Mumpfield made multiple plays. So did running back Jarquez Hunter and other Rams rookies during training camp and a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.

A true evaluation about their progress, however, cannot be completed by coach Sean McVay and his staff until the first-year players perform in a live-tackling situation.

The first opportunity for rookies and others to truly demonstrate that they are worthy of regular-season roles comes Saturday when the Rams play the Cowboys in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium.

But the most notable development for the Rams will probably occur hours before kickoff.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, sidelined during training camp because of an aggravated disc in his back, is scheduled to go through his first significant passing workout at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills. McVay said the 17th-year pro would begin practicing next week.

McVay does not play starters or other significant players during preseason games, so veteran backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson, a second-round draft pick, probably won’t play because of a hamstring issue that has sidelined him for the last week.

Here are five things to watch Saturday when the Rams face the Cowboys at 4 p.m. PDT (ABC):