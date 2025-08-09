Matthew Stafford ‘looks good’ in workout; Rams hopeful he returns from injury soon

Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, left, and Stetson Bennett, right, listen to coach Sean McVay during a preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford watched his team’s 31-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday after completing his first extensive passing workout earlier at the Rams’ Woodland Hills training facility.

Stafford, who had not practiced because of a back issue, threw more than 60 passes during the workout, coach Sean McVay said.

“It was awesome,” McVay said. “He looked good. He threw the ball really well, there was no limitations in terms of the types of throws — deep, intermediate, short. ... And he felt really good.

“And so looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday. But it was a good step in the right direction.”

Stafford, 37, is working through an aggravated disc issue. McVay said he did not know if Stafford felt discomfort during the workout, and that the 17th-year pro would participate only in individual drills on Monday.

Earlier in the week, McVay said Stafford was not scheduled to participate in a scheduled joint practice with the Chargers on Wednesday. That practice has been canceled, McVay said, because of Chargers injuries.

“I think they’re a little bit banged up,” McVay said, adding that he had spoken with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. “Bummer that we weren’t able to get that done, but I totally understand. And we’ll figure out a way to get great work against ourselves.”