Rams vs. Cowboys preseason takeaways: Blake Corum ready for larger role

Rams running back Blake Corum carries the ball in the first half against the Cowboys on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

With Kyren Williams carrying the ball 316 times last season, Corum got only limited opportunity as a rookie.

The former Michigan star could help shoulder more of the load if the Rams want to keep Williams — their newly minted $23-million investment — fresh for the long haul.

While it was something of a surprise when coach Sean McVay said Corum would play in the preseason opener, Corum responded by rushing for 32 yards and two touchdowns in nine carries.

Rookie Jarquez Hunter rushed for 41 yards in 11 carries, including an 11-yard gain on a third-and-five play in the third quarter.

Cody Schrader rushed for 59 yards in five carries, including one for a 25-yard gain, and caught a touchdown pass.