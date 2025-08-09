Advertisement
Rams vs. Cowboys preseason takeaways: Blake Corum ready for larger role

Rams running back Blake Corum carries the ball during the first half of a 31-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
Rams running back Blake Corum carries the ball during the first half of a 31-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
The Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-21 in their preseason opener on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

Blake Corum shows what he can do

Rams running back Blake Corum carries the ball in the first half against the Cowboys on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

With Kyren Williams carrying the ball 316 times last season, Corum got only limited opportunity as a rookie.

The former Michigan star could help shoulder more of the load if the Rams want to keep Williams — their newly minted $23-million investment — fresh for the long haul.

While it was something of a surprise when coach Sean McVay said Corum would play in the preseason opener, Corum responded by rushing for 32 yards and two touchdowns in nine carries.

Rookie Jarquez Hunter rushed for 41 yards in 11 carries, including an 11-yard gain on a third-and-five play in the third quarter.

Cody Schrader rushed for 59 yards in five carries, including one for a 25-yard gain, and caught a touchdown pass.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett leads four touchdown drives

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett launches a pass to wide receiver Britain Covey during the first quarter Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Bennett went into the game after playing with extreme confidence during training camp and a joint practice with the Cowboys.

It showed at times Saturday — he delivered a perfectly placed fourth-down pass to Xavier Smith along the left sideline in the first quarter, and also scrambled for a first down — and avoided momentum-changing miscues.

Rams wide receiver Britain Covey celebrates after making a catch in the first quarter Saturday against the Cowboys.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Bennett completed 16 of 24 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, including a nine-yard pass to Schrader and a five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brennan Presley. Bennett’s long pass attempt to rookie receiver Konata Mumpfield in the third quarter was picked off by safety Israel Mukuamu.

Bennett, who rushed for 11 yards in three carries, will start next Saturday against the Chargers.

Josaiah Stewart took a step toward joining the edge-rusher rotation

Rams coach Sean McVay claps during the team's preseason opener Saturday against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Early in the second quarter, Stewart came off the left edge and sacked quarterback Joe Milton for an eight-yard loss.

Starters Jared Verse and Byron Young, watching from the sideline, were no doubt elated.

Stewart, a third-round draft pick from Michigan, adds another element to an ascending pass rush.

Linebacker Chris ‘Pooh’ Paul showed leadership capability

Paul, a fifth-round draft pick from Mississippi, started and called defensive signals.

Paul made five tackles.

Shaun Dolac, an undrafted free agent from Buffalo, also started at linebacker and made seven tackles.

Cornerback Cam Lampkin made the catch of the day in the third quarter when he intercepted a long pass in the end zone.

Kicker Joshua Karty and punter Ethan Evans look ready

Karty, a second-year pro, kicked a 37-yard field goal and made four extra-point attempts.

Evans punted twice, one kick traveling 81 yards.

Matthew Stafford watches after completing morning workout

Stafford, who has not practiced because of a back issue, went through his first passing workout at the Rams’ Woodland Hills facility as scheduled, a Rams official said.

McVay has said that Stafford would begin practicing with the team this week.

Stafford, 37, is preparing for his 17th NFL season. He is working through an aggravated disc issue, for which he received an epidural injection.
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

