Matthew Stafford still isn’t practicing, but he is spending time in a rejuvenation chamber

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks on the field before a preseason game between the Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

The wait, and the apparent discomfort, continues.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was scheduled to practice for the first time on Monday, but the back issue that has sidelined him since the start of training camp prevented him from doing so.

“We’re going to be smart,” coach Sean McVay said, “but he didn’t feel good enough. And we didn’t think it was the right thing to do based on how he woke up feeling.”

Stafford, 37, is dealing with an aggravated disc. He went through an individual throwing session on Saturday, and the plan was for him to do individual drills on Monday.

Advertisement

A restorative and rejuvenation chamber parked at Rams practice in Woodland Hills. Matthew Stafford spent time in the chamber while his teammates practiced Monday. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

“Came in [Monday] and it doesn’t feel great,” McVay said, “and so didn’t feel like it was the right decision to be able to push him.”

Stafford spent much of practice in a new restorative and rejuvenation chamber in a trailer next to the practice field. McVay said the chamber was not installed exclusively for Stafford.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t anything specifically related to his back that he was doing in there,” McVay said.

The Rams are scheduled to practice Tuesday. McVay said Stafford’s situation would be managed “day to day.”

When asked if surgery had been discussed, McVay said “that hasn’t been a conversation that we’ve had.”

Advertisement

If the Rams were opening the season this week against the Houston Texans, would Stafford be able to play?

“I don’t know that,” McVay said. “I think he still probably would be able to play just based on how he feels.”