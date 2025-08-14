Back injury keeps Matthew Stafford sidelined as Rams seek signs of progress

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stands on the sideline during a preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Matthew Stafford didn’t take part in the Rams’ joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday in Carson, but the team is hopeful he can meaningful steps this weekend toward a return from injury.

Stafford, who has missed the entirety of training camp because of an aggravated disc in his back, is scheduled to work out Saturday, coach Sean McVay to reporters. The workout will be similar to one Stafford underwent Aug. 9 when he threw more than 60 passes, McVay said.

McVay described that workout as “awesome” and was hopeful Stafford would return to practice this week. But the 37-year-old signal-caller didn’t feel up to the task Monday and has sat out practice this week.

“Hopefully, [his back] responds a little bit better,” McVay said.

McVay added the Rams are still “trying to get our hands around” all aspects of the injury.

“So I don’t really have much more information other than think we’re trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field.”

The Rams continue the preseason Saturday against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 4 p.m.