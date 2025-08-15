Rams vs. Chargers: As Matthew Stafford tests his back, others fight for roster spots

Rams coach Sean McVay will evaluate roster hopefuls on Saturday when the Rams play the Chargers in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium.

But as was the case last week when the Rams played the Dallas Cowboys, the most important evaluation will occur hours before kickoff at the Rams’ Woodland Hills training facility.

Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has yet to practice because of a back issue, is scheduled to go through another workout.

And McVay and the Rams are hopeful that the aftermath of the session will be better than the last.

According to McVay, during Stafford’s first throwing session, the 17th-year pro looked “awesome.”

That’s not how Stafford — or the Rams — felt in the days that followed: Stafford did not begin practicing as scheduled.

There are still three weeks remaining before the Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. So there is still plenty of time for one of the NFL’s most experienced players to prepare for the opener and the 16 games that will follow.

A painless recovery from Saturday’s workout would be a start.

Here are five things to watch for when the Rams face the Chargers in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. PDT (ABC, CBS).