Rams vs. Chargers: As Matthew Stafford tests his back, others fight for roster spots

Rams coach Sean McVay will evaluate roster hopefuls on Saturday when the Rams play the Chargers in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium.
But as was the case last week when the Rams played the Dallas Cowboys, the most important evaluation will occur hours before kickoff at the Rams’ Woodland Hills training facility.
Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has yet to practice because of a back issue, is scheduled to go through another workout.
And McVay and the Rams are hopeful that the aftermath of the session will be better than the last.
According to McVay, during Stafford’s first throwing session, the 17th-year pro looked “awesome.”
That’s not how Stafford — or the Rams — felt in the days that followed: Stafford did not begin practicing as scheduled.
There are still three weeks remaining before the Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. So there is still plenty of time for one of the NFL’s most experienced players to prepare for the opener and the 16 games that will follow.
A painless recovery from Saturday’s workout would be a start.
Here are five things to watch for when the Rams face the Chargers in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. PDT (ABC, CBS).
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has said that he plans to play most starters for at least a few series.
Since McVay does not play starters or other significant players during preseason games, that means drafted rookies and others hoping to make an impression will get the opportunity to do so against frontline players for several snaps.
Rams rookie linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul is expected to again call defensive signals, and rookie edge rusher Josaiah Stewart is aiming for his second sack.
Cornerbacks Derion Kendrick, Shaun Jolly, Josh Wallace and Cam Lampkin could go against veteran receiver Keenan Allen.
Bennett played well in the Rams’ 31-21 victory over Cowboys, passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception.
Bennett does not have to be spectacular to give McVay at least some confidence that he could manage the offense if Stafford does not recover from his back issue and if veteran Jimmy Garoppolo suffers an injury.
Bennett’s renewed confidence was evident during training camp and against the Cowboys. It was on full display when, after dumping a third-down pass rather than forcing it, he came back on fourth down and connected with receiver Xavier Smith for a long gain.
Justin Herbert will get his wish and play in his first career preseason game against the Rams. What is the Chargers quarterback hoping to accomplish?
It is clear that McVay wants to see how Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter would fit as back-ups for starter Kyren Williams.
And with veteran Ronnie Rivers suffering a rib injury against the Cowboys, the door is open for Schrader to continue to impress.
Schrader rushed for a team-best 59 yards in five carries against the Cowboys and turned a pass reception into a nine-yard touchdown. He also played 13 special-teams snaps.
Last season, the Rams claimed Schrader off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp, and then kept him on the roster to prevent other teams from signing him off the practice squad.
On a certain level, it seems like a foregone conclusion.
Smith stepped up and performed in seemingly every opportunity as a special teams player and receiver last season. Now he is aiming to find a spot in a receiver group that includes Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington.
Rookie receiver Konata Mumpfield got most of the compliments from coaches and players during training camp as Smith quietly built his case.
Mumpfield struggled in his first preseason game, but it would not be surprising if he makes adjustments and takes a big step against the Chargers.
This is the second year in a row that McVay has given Pleasant, who oversees defensive backs and also holds the title of assistant head coach, the opportunity to be the head coach for a preseason game against the Chargers.
Pleasant will meet with game officials, handle pregame and halftime addresses to the team, oversee game management and handle postgame media responsibilities.
