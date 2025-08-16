Rams mum on whether Matthew Stafford worked out: Takeaways from preseason win

Go beyond the scoreboard
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was scheduled to work out on Saturday, a chance for the 17th-year pro to test his injured back.
But before the Rams played the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, when asked to confirm whether Stafford went through the workout, a Rams official declined to comment and said coach Sean McVay would address the situation Monday.
It was the latest mysterious and potentially troublesome turn in a saga that began at the start of training camp and continues as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Stafford, 37, is working through an aggravated disc, according to McVay, a situation that has prevented him from practicing with the team.
Last Saturday, before the Rams’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Stafford went through a workout in Woodland Hills that included more than 60 passes, McVay said after the Rams’ 31-21 victory. The plan was for Stafford to participate in individual drills two days later.
But Stafford did not practice last week. And after a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, McVay said Stafford would go through another workout in Woodland Hills on Saturday.
Aubrey Pleasant, the Rams assistant head coach, served as head coach for the game against the Chargers and appeared for the postgame news conference. McVay was not made available to reporters.
With Stafford’s situation apparently not heading in a positive direction, Bennett’s ability to back up veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is becoming increasingly urgent.
Bennett completed 28 of 40 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning pass to receiver Tru Edwards with five seconds left. He had one pass intercepted.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, whose team has been wracked by injuries, played mostly starters for the first series, and Bennett directed a nine-play, 60-yard scoring drive that he capped with a short touchdown pass to rookie receiver Konata Mumpfield.
Bennett connected with receiver Mario Williams for a 38-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to take a 17-15 lead. With the Rams trailing, 22-17, in the fourth quarter, Chargers lineman TeRah Edwards intercepted a pass and returned it 27 yards.
But Bennett connected with receiver Brennan Presley for 40 yards before finding Edwards for the winning touchdown.
Running back Jarquez Hunter played most of the first three quarters and rushed for 55 yards in 15 carries. Cody Schrader rushed for 48 yards in 13 carries, and caught two passes for 24 yards.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and other starters on offense played the opening series, providing the Rams’ defense an opportunity to work against an elite passer.
Herbert completed two of five passes for 46 yards during a nine-play drive that ended with Cameron Dicker’s 32-year field goal.
Rams outside linebacker Brennan Jackson sacked Herbert for a seven-yard loss.
Linebacker Shaun Dolac finished with a team-best six tackles.
Rookie running back Jarquez Hunter knows how to break horse and haul in a catfish by hand. He’s hoping that will help him earn a place in the Rams’ rotation.
Mumpfield, a seventh-round draft choice from Pitt, was the talk of training camp.
After a quiet performance against the Cowboys, he appeared to play with more confidence against the Chargers.
Mumpfield caught a two-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and finished with two catches for 12 yards.
Presley had six catches for 102 yards, including a 40-yard reception in the final minute.
Jackson, a second-year pro, sacked Herbert for a seven-yard loss in the first quarter and sacked Taylor Heinicke for an eight-yard loss in the second quarter.
The sacks were a high point for a player who struggled through injury for much of his rookie season, and is competing for a spot in a position group that includes Jared Verse, Byron Young, rookie Josaiah Stewart and veteran Nick Hampton, among others.
Lineman Desjuan Johnson brought pressure on both plays, enabling Jackson to finish with the sacks.
