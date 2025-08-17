News Analysis: Matthew Stafford’s injury raises serious concerns for Rams as season approaches

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leads teammates onto the field before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 9.

Rams coach Sean McVay was not talking.

Aubrey Pleasant deferred to McVay. And Stetson Bennett was so busy leading a comeback victory, he said he did not notice.

No one in the Rams’ organization could answer these questions:

Advertisement

How did Matthew Stafford’s scheduled workout on Saturday play out? And was he at the Rams’ 23-22 victory over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium?

A team spokesman declined to comment, saying McVay would address the situation on Monday.

So the Stafford saga plays on, incrementally worsening as the Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans draws near.

Stafford, 37, is preparing for his 17th NFL season.

Check that: He would be if not for a back issue that has prevented him from taking a single snap or throwing a single pass during a team practice.

Advertisement

In late July, when the Rams reported to training camp at Loyola Marymount and Stafford’s back issue came to light, the situation was cause for concern.

For everyone, it seemed, but McVay.

The Rams had a plan, he said. He was not concerned. Stafford would not practice for the first week, but he would be out there with teammates in Week 2.

It did not happen.

Nearly a month later, it still hasn’t.

McVay said last week that the Rams were “trying to get our hands around” the situation.

But time is becoming shorter.

The Rams are three weeks away from the season opener at SoFi Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo has taken first-team snaps during team workouts and joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. Bennett has started preseason games against the Cowboys and the Chargers.

Advertisement

Garoppolo led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl. Bennett is playing with the confidence he displayed while leading Georgia to two national titles.

With a physically sound Stafford, the Rams would be regarded as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

With Garoppolo or Bennett...

How much time Stafford would need to be ready for the opener is an open question.

Three weeks? Two? One?

No one questions Stafford’s toughness or grit. Or his desire to win another Super Bowl.

But for now, his physical condition and availability — and the Rams’ prospects this season and beyond — remain in doubt.