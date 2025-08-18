Matthew Stafford practices for the first time since start of Rams training camp

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is back.

But to what degree remains to be seen.

Stafford, who has been sidelined since the start of training camp because of a back issue, practiced Monday for the first time.

Matthew Stafford stretches during practice at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills on Monday. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford, 37, went through individual and team drills with the first-team offense. The 17th-year pro was a full participant in practice, but did not speak to reporters afterward.

“It was good to be able to have Matthew out there,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “There are no updates. We’re going to take it a day, a week at a time. “

On Aug. 9. Stafford went through an individual workout that included throwing more than 60 passes. But he was unable to practice two days later as scheduled.

The Rams open the season on Sept. 7 against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.