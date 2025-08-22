Advertisement
Rams vs. Browns what to watch: Does Sean McVay already know his 53-man roster?

Rams coach Sean McVay congratulates his players during a preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
Rams coach Sean McVay congratulates his players during a preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
By Tuesday, NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 players.

So the Rams’ third preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in Cleveland is the final opportunity for coach Sean McVay and his staff — and other pro teams — to evaluate players.

“We have a good idea of what a handful of things look like,” McVay said of the roster, adding, “while also knowing that hey, things can change with the snap of a finger, if you will, just because of injuries and some of the uncertainty.

“I’m looking forward to watching a handful of guys compete because there are still some spots to be determined.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who practiced for the first time this week, will rest his back and not make the trip. McVay said he was still determining which other players would not make the trip.

Here are five things to watch when the Rams face the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at 10 a.m. PDT (ABC):

Who isn’t playing?

Rams receiver Tru Edwards, center, celebrates with wideouts Xavier Smith, left, and Mario Williams.
Rams receiver Tru Edwards, center, celebrates with wideouts Xavier Smith, left, and Mario Williams after scoring the winning touchdown against the Chargers on Aug. 16.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

McVay does not play starters or other potential significant contributors during preseason games for fear of losing them because of injuries.

So with cutdown day near, the sideline might reveal more about their plans for a player than performance in the game.

Most of those cases were obvious during the first two preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and Chargers.

On Saturday, it might be more subtle.

Those who don’t play, or do so only because of other injuries, might have locked down a spot.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson makes his debut

Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson runs a drill during practice in May.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Terrance Ferguson, a second-round draft pick from Oregon, sat out the first two games because of a hamstring injury.

Though he is regarded as a potential significant contributor, McVay said this week that Ferguson would play against the Browns.

Before he was sidelined during training camp, Ferguson showed flashes that he could complement tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen.

Dresser Winn starts at quarterback

Rams quarterback Dresser Winn throws during practice.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

Stetson Bennett showed enough in training camp and two preseason games that he can be the third quarterback behind Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Last season, Dresser Winn started the preseason finale against the Houston Texans. He completed nine of 16 passes for 72 yards in a 17-15 defeat.

Cornering the market

Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobi Durant and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. are the top cornerbacks for defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Derion Kendrick, Josh Wallace, A.J. Green, Shaun Jolly, Cam Lampkin and Charles Woods have been vying for spots.

If coaches have not already determined who will be the fifth or possibly sixth cornerback, this game could help them decide.

Holding the lines

Rams center Willie Lampkin IV jogs to the locker room before a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 9.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Final spots on the offensive and defensive lines will probably be determined more by injuries and other factors than by preseason play.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson seemingly is on track to play while managing blood-clot issues. But his situation could skew how many offensive linemen make the roster. Undrafted rookie Willie Lampkin IV, who impressed in the first two games, will not play against the Browns because of an ankle injury, McVay said.

Third-year defensive end Desjuan Johnson made a case for a spot with pressures that led to two sacks by outside linebacker Brennan Jackson against the Chargers.
Gary Klein

