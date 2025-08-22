Rams vs. Browns what to watch: Does Sean McVay already know his 53-man roster?

By Tuesday, NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 players.

So the Rams’ third preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in Cleveland is the final opportunity for coach Sean McVay and his staff — and other pro teams — to evaluate players.

“We have a good idea of what a handful of things look like,” McVay said of the roster, adding, “while also knowing that hey, things can change with the snap of a finger, if you will, just because of injuries and some of the uncertainty.

“I’m looking forward to watching a handful of guys compete because there are still some spots to be determined.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who practiced for the first time this week, will rest his back and not make the trip. McVay said he was still determining which other players would not make the trip.

Here are five things to watch when the Rams face the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at 10 a.m. PDT (ABC):