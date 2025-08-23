Rams vs. Browns takeaways: Who’s looking good to make L.A.’s 53-man roster?

Ferguson, a second-round draft pick from Oregon, made his debut after sitting out the first two preseason games because of a hamstring injury.

Ferguson was quiet the first quarter, but in the second he got a chance to show why the Rams selected him to be the heir apparent to veteran tight end Tyler Higbee.

Lining up in the left slot, the 6-foot-5, 247-pound Ferguson broke toward the sideline and made an over-the-shoulder catch for a 33-yard gain. Ferguson, not realizing he slid out of bounds, got to his feet and ran to the end zone.

“It was a big thing for me to have that first catch and be able to stretch the field a little bit, showcase some vertical speed,” Ferguson said during the television broadcast.

A few plays later, Ferguson lined up in the right slot, caught a short pass and turned it into a 15-yard gain.

That was all coach Sean McVay and his staff needed to see.

“You feel him,” McVay told reporters in Cleveland after the game. “He’s just got a nice pace to his game. Thought it was great to be able to get him out there.”

Ferguson showed he will be a factor in a tight end group that also includes Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen.