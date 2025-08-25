Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford on track to play opener. Will Alaric Jackson join him?

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice in Woodland Hills on Aug. 18. Stafford is on track to play the season opener, coach Sean McVay said.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford appears on track to start the season opener against the Houston Texans — and now perhaps his primary protector will join him in the preparation.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson, who has been sidelined because of blood-clot issues in his legs, will participate in full-team drills for the first time next week, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“We’ve got a good plan in place,” McVay said.

Jackson, 27, signed a three-year, $35-million extension in March. But in June, he was diagnosed with blood-clot issues for the second time in his career, and the Rams hurriedly signed veteran tackle D.J. Humphries.

Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson stretches with teammates during training camp at Loyola Marymount on July 24. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Whether Jackson can play in the Sept. 7 opener against the Texans, or any time this season, will be determined by how he responds to the increased workload while managing the condition.

McVay and the Rams are hoping Jackson’s trajectory is similar to Stafford’s.

Stafford, sidelined all of training camp and several weeks of practices because of a back issue, returned last week and completed three workouts and a jog-through with no setbacks. He was on the field Monday and continued to look sharp.

“He’s doing a heck of a job taking care of himself with a lot of different things,” McVay said of Stafford, adding, “I can’t see into the future, but if you look at what the last week has entailed, feel really good.

“There’s nothing that would lead me to believe, unless we have an unforeseen setback, that he’s not going to be ready to roll against the Texans.”

Having Jackson available to protect Stafford’s blindside would be a plus for a Rams team regarded as a Super Bowl contender.

The Rams have experience dealing with Jackson’s issue.

In 2022, the season of the Rams’ historic post-Super Bowl collapse, Jackson sat out eight games because of a blood-clot issue.

Since training camp began, Jackson has been doing individual work with trainers. But he has lined up with starters during jog-throughs. Jackson’s participation in full-team drills starting next Monday will be another milestone for the fifth-year pro.

“I’m really happy for him that all things are pointing to him being ready to go and being able to manage this,” McVay said. “There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes of being educated on how many people have really been able to deal with this. ... Feel really fortunate that that’s the direction that we’re trending in.”

Initial 53-man rosters must be set by Tuesday at 1 p.m. . McVay said the Rams already have made their decisions. … Rookie outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart is in concussion protocol, McVay said.