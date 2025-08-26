Rams 53-man roster: Talented depth chart leads to notable players being cut

Rams running back Ronnie Rivers was among the players who were not included on the team’s initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

With a strong nucleus of veterans and ascending young players, and the addition of several key free-agents, the Rams went into training camp with a deep and talented roster.

So deep that veteran running back Ronnie Rivers and several recent draft picks were among 23 players waived on Tuesday as the Rams trimmed the roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players.

Among those waived: Inside linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, a 2025 fifth-round draft pick, and outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Offensive lineman KT Leveston, a 2024 seventh-round pick, was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

That qualifies as minor drama compared to last year, when the Rams traded starting inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Here is a look at the Rams’ initial 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (3): Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett

Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes during training camp at Loyola Marymount in July. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford, a 17th-year pro, appears on track to start the opener after missing all of training camp and several weeks of preseason workouts because of a back issue. Garoppolo took first-team reps during Stafford’s absence. During training camp and two preseason starts, Bennett played with the confidence he displayed while leading Georgia to consecutive national titles.

Running backs (3): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter

Williams signed a three-year, $23-million extension to become the first Rams running back to receive an extension since Todd Gurley in 2018. Williams scored 31 touchdowns in the last two seasons. Corum’s best runs as a rookie were nullified by penalties. The Rams drafted Hunter in the fourth round out of Auburn because of his power style and breakaway ability.

Wide receivers (6): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield

If Nacua remains injury free and continues to ascend he will be in line for a massive extension going into his fourth season. Adams, a three-time All-Pro, gives Stafford a target capable of dissecting defenses on every route. The speedy Atwell might finally be in McVay’s plans after receiving a one-year $10-million contract. Whittington showed last season as a rookie that he is ready for a larger role. Smith doubles as a kick returner. Rookie Mumpfield made huge strides in his first training camp.

Tight end (4): Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, Terrance Ferguson

Higbee, 32, is in the final year of his contract, and he remains one of Stafford’s most reliable options. The Rams selected Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 draft as the heir apparent to Higbee.

Parkinson probably carried too heavy of a load last season when Higbee was sidelined for the first 14 games. Allen continues to improve.

Offensive linemen (10): Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson, Kevin Dotson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, D.J. Humphries, Warren McClendon Jr., Beaux Limmer, Justin Dedich, David Quessenberry

Left tackle Jackson, who received a $35-million extension, was diagnosed with blood clot-issues for the second time in his career. He is set to begin full-team practices next week, according to McVay. Right tackle Havenstein is coming off two shoulder surgeries. The Rams signed veteran Humphries in case Jackson cannot play or suffers a setback. McClendon is a swing tackle.

Defensive lines (7): Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Poona Ford, Tyler Davis, Larrell Murchison, Desjuan Johnson, Ty Hamilton

Rams linebackers Byron Young, left, and Jared Verse warm up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals in December. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Turner got a running mate last season in Fiske, who like Turner the year before finished as a finalist for NFL defensive rookie of the year. Now the Rams have added the stout Ford to shore up the run defense.

Edge rushers (4): Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Nick Hampton

Verse appears primed for a monster season after winning the NFL defensive rookie of the year award. Young enters his third NFL season regarded as a solid contributor — with potential to be more. Stewart, a third-round pick from Michigan, provides another dynamic edge presence. Hampton has bulked up and steadily improved.

Linebackers (4): Omar Speights, Nate Landman, Troy Reeder, Shaun Dolac

Speights emerged as a starter last season as a rookie, and the Rams in March signed Landman to a one-year contract after he played three seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. Reeder is a seventh-year pro. Dolac, an undrafted free agent from Buffalo, made the roster with his play on defense and special teams.

Cornerbacks (5): Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Josh Wallace

The Rams made no changes in the group from 2024, and they are confident that the late-season addition Forbes will play up to his potential as a former first-round draft pick. Wallace also played safety during the preseason.

Safeties (4): Quentin Lake, Kamren Curl, Kamren Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough

Lake, a captain in the final year of his rookie contract, plays a hybrid role as a safety, nickelback and inside linebacker. Curl also is in the final year of his contract. As rookies, McCollough and Kinchens each had four interceptions.

Specialists (3): K Joshua Karty, P Ethan Evans, LS Alex Ward

As a rookie, Karty made 29 of 34 field-goal attempts and 32 of 36 extra-point attempts. Evans, a third-year pro, in 2024 averaged 41.5 net yards per punt and placed 30 inside the 20-yard-line. Ward also is a third-year pro.