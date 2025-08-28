First look: Rams go dark mode with their new ‘rivalries’ uniform

Nothing, it seems, commands the attention of Rams fans more than the team’s uniforms.

And on Thursday, the Rams revealed a new one as part of the NFL’s Rivalries program.

The “near black” ensemble and helmet was designed by Nike and the Rams based on the ethos that “We work hard all night to earn the spotlight,” said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, the Rams’ chief marketing officer.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the team’s “near black” uniform. (Los Angeles Rams)

The NFL revealed the uniforms for the NFC West and AFC East. Other divisions will join the program in each of the next three years.

Teams will wear the uniforms for one game each season. The Rams will debut their uniforms during their Nov. 16 home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The jersey features a Sol, or yellow, horn on the shoulder, and white numbers that include small perforations that represent the exterior of SoFi Stadium roof.

Rams players (from clockwise from left) Kyren Williams, Jared Verse and Puka Nacua wears the team’s new “rivalry” uniform. (Los Angeles Rams)

The pants include blue and yellow stripes. Socks are black.

The matte-finished helmet features a full-curled yellow horn.

On Sept. 10, jerseys for Nos. 8 (Jared Verse), 9 (Matthew Stafford), 12 (Puka Nacua), 17 (Davante Adams) and 23 (Kyren Williams) will be available for purchase.