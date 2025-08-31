Saquon Barkley-proof? ‘Relentless’ Rams defense eager to challenge NFC’s finest

Edge rusher Jared Verse was the 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year. Lineman Braden Fiske was a finalist, following in the footsteps of 2023 finalist Kobie Turner.

So the Rams defensive front is not searching for an identity.

They already have one.

“For one, we’re young,” Fiske said at the start of training camp. “And two, we’re relentless.”

With the addition of veteran nose tackle Poona Ford, brought in specifically to help stop the run, the Rams are banking that the front-loaded defense can harass quarterbacks into mistakes — and prevent Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley from jetting for long touchdown runs.

The first test comes Sept. 7, when the Rams play host to the Houston Texans in the season opener at SoFi Stadium. Two weeks later, they travel to Philadelphia, where they will face Barkley and the defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles.

Last season, Barkley rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-20 Week 12 victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium. He rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 28-22 NFC divisional-round victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Enter the 5-foot, 11-inch, 310-pound Ford, who signed a three-year, $17-million contract. He joined a front that also includes linemen Tyler Davis, Larrell Murchison and rookie Ty Hamilton and edge rushers Byron Young, Nick Hampton, rookie Josaiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson.

“I’m just here to add my little spice,” Ford said, “like seasoning to the pot.”

What kind of seasoning?

“Sweet heat,” he said.

Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford works out during training camp in July. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

Ford is more than a run-stopper, defensive line coach Giff Smith said.

“He has the ability to rush the passer,” Smith said, adding, “The guy’s got some wiggle.”

The front is the strength of a defense that did not rank high statistically last season but finished strong.

The Rams were 26th in total defense (353.1 yards per game), 20th in pass defense (223.1 yards per game), 22nd in rushing defense (130 yards per game) and 17th in scoring defense (22.7 points per game).

The Rams had 38 sacks (tied for 21st) and 72 quarterback hits (28th).

Turner, who is in line for an extension after this season, is eager to set the example.

“I can’t be slacking,” he said. “I can’t not be making plays, I can’t not be producing because this group is too talented. We have way too much fire.”

Chris Shula begins his second season as defensive coordinator.

“I feel like it’s night and day,” he said when asked to describe the biggest difference in himself from Year 1. “It’s more of being confident in the system, confident in the guys. I think the staff’s connected. ... You just had a lap around the track and you understand your process, you understand what you need going into a game plan, what our guys do well.”

The Rams signed inside linebacker Nate Landman — who was elected a team captain — to team with second-year pro Omar Speights.

But general manager Les Snead neither drafted or signed any defensive backs.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams have four potential starters in cornerbacks Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobi Durant and Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Williams is 32, Witherspoon 30. Durant is in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Rams signed Forbes, a 2023 first-round pick by the Washington Commanders, after he was released late last season. He played a few special teams snaps against the Arizona Cardinals, and then the entire game on defense against the Seattle Seahawks in the season finale.

He then made major strides in the system during offseason workouts, reported to training camp with more visible upper-body strength on his slender frame.

“He’s playing with some confidence,” defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant said. “It looks like he’s enjoying playing football again.”

Forbes said he never lost confidence in his ability.

“I’m always very confident in my talent and my ball skills,” said Forbes, who returned six interceptions for touchdowns at Mississippi State. “When I got here they told me it was a fresh start, they don’t care about what happened in Washington, it’s behind us and just come over here and just be yourself and play ball.

“And that’s what I did.”

Safety Quentin Lake last season played every defensive snap of all 16 regular-season games he played in, and both playoff games. The second-year team captain is expected to once again line up all over the field.

Advertisement

“Whether that is back deep, in the box, off the edge, blitzing, man, zone,” Lake said. “At the end of the day, I want to be as versatile as I can.”

Veteran Kamren Curl and second-year pros Kamren Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough, each of whom intercepted four passes as rookies last season, are the other safeties for a secondary aiming to capitalize on errors forced by the pass rush.