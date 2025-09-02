Continuity breeds confidence for Rams special teams unit eager to win games

Rams kicker Joshua Karty comes off the field after warming up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals in December.

Joshua Karty, Ethan Evans and Alex Ward still have a long way to go.

But the Rams’ kicker, punter/holder and long-snapper, respectively, have shown signs that they could have the collective staying power of former Rams stalwarts Greg Zuerlein, Johnny Hekker and Jake McQuaide.

From 2012 to 2019, Zuerlein kicked, Hekker punted (and occasionally passed) and McQuaide snapped for the Rams under former special teams coordinator John Fassel.

The current specialists can envision a similarly lengthy future together.

“We all work really well with each other,” said Evans, a third-year pro. “We all know exactly what each other’s do’s and don’ts are, what makes each other better.

“So I feel like we all complement each other really well — and I think we could do that for a long time.”

Karty, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from Stanford, experienced and learned from the highs and lows after making 29 of 34 field-goal attempts and 32 of 36 extra-point attempts during the regular season.

Karty kicked a winning field goal against the San Francisco 49ers, navigated a stretch of misses and inconsistency and then finished by making 17 consecutive attempts during the last five regular-season games and two playoff games.

It was something of “a roller coaster,” said Karty, who aims to pick up where he left off last season.

Karty impressed coach Sean McVay with his ability to bounce back.

“I’m just super impressed with his mental resolve,” McVay said. “I think there was some instances last year where you could just see he just got better and better as the year progressed.

“He’s got a consistent process that he commits to. I don’t think you can take for granted the rapport between him, Ethan and Alex. That’s a big deal as those guys are continuing to grow together.”

Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn said Karty has a “comfortability” from experience and working with Ward and Evans.

“The confidence that’s built in the offseason together and training camp together,” Blackburn said. “Going through it and having those, knowing that he has the confidence and the complete trust of all his teammates too.”

Evans, a third-year pro, last season averaged 41.5 net yards per punt. He placed 30 of 55 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

Evans said he has a refined daily routine and is not overthinking.

“I used to think, ‘Oh, my drop had to be perfect. My steps have to be this ... I have to put the ball there, there, there.’

“Now, it’s just like, wherever Chase tells me to punt it, just punt it. Don’t think about anything. Just go and do it.”

Receiver Xavier Smith held off a challenge from veteran free agent Britain Covey during training camp to retain his role as a punt returner.

Receiver Jordan Whittington, running back Blake Corum and Smith could once again handle kickoff returns.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Shaun Dolac and veteran linebacker Troy Reeder are among other players expected to make an impact on special teams.