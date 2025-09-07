What bad back? Matthew Stafford helps lead Rams to season-opening win over Texans

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during a 14-9 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford was not going to be deterred.

Bad back?

No problem, apparently.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Stafford said last week as the Rams prepared for Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans. “I’m playing like I always play.”

Stafford started slow but the 17th-year pro played well enough and etched his name further into the NFL record book as the Rams hung on to defeat the Texans 14-9 before 71,346 at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford passed for 245 yards and a touchdown.

He was not at his absolute best. But after sitting out all of training camp and several weeks of preseason practices, his ability to start and finish the game was a victory unto itself.

Advertisement

Running back Kyren Williams rushed for a touchdown and tight end Davis Allen caught a touchdown pass for an offense that saw the debut of receiver Davante Adams.

Voices Plaschke: Rams are headed for a Super (Bowl) season With Matthew Stafford at quarterback and a roster full of talented players, Sean McVay and the Rams are definitely heading to the Super Bowl this season.

New linebacker Nate Landman made the play of the game in the final two minutes when he punched the ball out of running back Dare Ogunbowale’s hands for a fumble that was recovered by Braden Fiske, preserving the victory.

Cornerback Cobie Durant intercepted a pass and Byron Young and Tyler Davis had sacks for a defense that limited the Texans to three field goals.

Advertisement

It was enough for ninth-year coach Sean McVay to improve his record to 7-2 in season openers.

Sunday’s game marked the start of the Rams’ 10th season in Los Angeles since returning from St. Louis.

Their performance did not exactly rate as a 10.

But McVay will take it.

Stafford completed 21 of 29 passes. Nacua caught 10 passes for 130 yards. Adams had four receptions for 51 yards. Williams rushed for 66 yards in 18 carries.

Advertisement

The defensive stand at the end of the game contrasted with the Rams’ sloppy play in the first half.

Penalties nullified Jordan Whittington’s long kickoff return and the second-year pro’s long pass reception. Stafford let a snap in the shotgun formation slip through his hands for a fumble and sack. And Nacua, offensive lineman Steve Avila and tight end Colby Parkinson all left the game because of injuries.

It was eerily familiar to last season’ opener, when Nacua, Avila and others suffered injuries that sidelined them for several games and contributed to the Rams’ 1-4 start.

On Sunday, after being evaluated for a concussion, Nacua returned and came through in the clutch.

The Rams’ offense managed only one touchdown in the first half while Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked three field goals to give the Texans a 9-7 lead.

But the Rams appeared to come out with a different attitude in the second half.

Stafford completed a 17-yard pass to Adams and a 36-yard pass to Xavier Smith before connecting with Allen for a 13-yard touchdown to give the Rams the lead.

Advertisement

On the ensuing possession, Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis sacked C.J. Stroud for a 12-yard loss. On the next play, cornerback Cobie Durant intercepted a pass to give the Rams the ball at their 41-yard line.

The teams traded possessions, and the Rams got the ball with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Sports 2025 NFL season preview: Complete coverage Everything you need to know about the Rams, Chargers and the NFL heading into the 2025 season.

Nacua’s 13-yard catch set the stage for a Adams’ 24-yard reception that moved the ball to the Texans’ 39. But Stafford was sacked twice, forcing the Rams to punt.

Ethan Evans’ kick pinned the Texans at their five-yard line, and the Rams got the ball again.

Stafford’s six-yard pass to Nacua put him over 60,000 career passing yards, only the 10th player to achieve the feat.

Passes to Adams and Nacua moved the Rams to the Texans’ 12. But Parkinson fumbled after catching a short pass, giving the Texans another opportunity.

Advertisement

The Rams appeared to have stopped the Texans when Stroud’s third-down pass fell incomplete. But a roughing-the-passer penalty against lineman Kobie Turner kept alive the drive.

Stroud completed a pass to Ogunbowale, but Landman punched out the ball for a fumble that Fiske recovered, ending the threat.

Stafford’s 24-yard pass to Nacua in the final minute sealed the victory.