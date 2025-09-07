Advertisement
Rams vs. Texans: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams teammates Byron Young, left, and Jared Verse celebrate after sacking Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold in the NFC wild-card playoffs in January.
By Austin Knoblauch
If the Rams pass rush wants to christen itself as the NFL’s most ferocious, the Houston Texans could offer a prime chance to showcase its “dangerous” capabilities.

The offensive line has been a significant concern for the Texans, to the point where coach DeMeco Ryans is tired of talking about it. Despite quarterback CJ Stroud being sacked 52 times last season (third most in the NFL), Houston wasn’t necessarily able to improve the unit, especially after trading blindside protector Laremy Tunsil to Washington.

The mostly fresh-faced starting five will be tasked with staying in front of a Rams pass rush contingent that enters the season ranked sixth in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Byron Young could create significant issues for Stroud, and Poona Ford could be the missing ingredient the Rams need to shore up their defensive front to create even more problems for opposing offenses.

Stroud isn’t the only one facing a tough pass rush. Matthew Stafford and his recovering back will be tested against a Houston defense that racked up 49 sacks (fourth in NFL) and 19 interceptions (second) last season.

The 37-year-old quarterback didn’t practice until late into training camp, but Stafford and coach Sean McVay have said they are confident everything will be normal.

Key injuries

Texans: WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring, out); WR Christian Kirk (hamstring, out); G Ed Ingram (abdomen, questionable).

Rams: No one was listed on the Rams’ final injury report. McVay said he expected “all hands on deck” against Houston.

How to watch and listen to Texans vs. Rams

The Texans and Rams will play at 1:25 p.m. PDT Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+ in the Los Angeles area and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).

Betting lines for Texans vs. Rams
Who will win Texans vs. Rams?

Gary Klein’s pick: Stafford recovered from a back issue in time to re-establish timing with star receiver Davante Adams, who will be making his Rams debut. The Texans have plenty of talent, but not enough to overcome the Rams offense and a defense featuring Verse. Rams 27, Texans 20
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

