Rams vs. Titans: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the linchpin to the Rams’ aspirations for another Super Bowl appearance, emerged largely unscathed from a season-opening victory over the Houston Texans, but another great challenge awaits the offensive line Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Left guard Steve Avila is doubtful because of an ankle injury and right guard Kevin Dotson will be playing through an ankle issue.

Not great news for a group that must contain Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons.

“He is really disruptive,” Stafford said of Simmons, who sacked Stafford three times in a Rams defeat in 2021, “gets off on the count, physical, fast and plays with a nasty streak.”

To reinforce the line and help establish the rushing attack, coach Sean McVay could deploy multiple tight ends.

The Rams’ defense faces quarterback Cam Ward, the top pick in the NFL draft.

Ward completed 12 of 28 passes for 112 yards in a 20-12 defeat by the Denver Broncos. He was sacked six times.

“He didn’t play bad last week,” Rams edge rusher Byron Young said. “He looked pretty comfortable back there even though he got sacked a few times. He was handling himself pretty well. ... He knows what he’s doing. Even though he’s a rookie, he’s definitely somebody you can’t sleep on.”