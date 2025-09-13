Rams vs. Titans: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Go beyond the scoreboard
Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the linchpin to the Rams’ aspirations for another Super Bowl appearance, emerged largely unscathed from a season-opening victory over the Houston Texans, but another great challenge awaits the offensive line Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Left guard Steve Avila is doubtful because of an ankle injury and right guard Kevin Dotson will be playing through an ankle issue.
Not great news for a group that must contain Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons.
Sean McVay was pleased with what the Rams accomplished in the passing game in Week 1, but getting Davante Adams a bit more involved will be a goal against Titans.
“He is really disruptive,” Stafford said of Simmons, who sacked Stafford three times in a Rams defeat in 2021, “gets off on the count, physical, fast and plays with a nasty streak.”
To reinforce the line and help establish the rushing attack, coach Sean McVay could deploy multiple tight ends.
The Rams’ defense faces quarterback Cam Ward, the top pick in the NFL draft.
Ward completed 12 of 28 passes for 112 yards in a 20-12 defeat by the Denver Broncos. He was sacked six times.
“He didn’t play bad last week,” Rams edge rusher Byron Young said. “He looked pretty comfortable back there even though he got sacked a few times. He was handling himself pretty well. ... He knows what he’s doing. Even though he’s a rookie, he’s definitely somebody you can’t sleep on.”
Rams: OL Kevin Dotson (ankle, will play), OL Steve Avila (ankle, doubtful); TE Colby Parkinson (shoulder, doubtful).
Titans: S Quandre Diggs (hand, will play); OL JC Latham (hip, out); RB Kalel Mullings (ankle, doubtful); NT T’Vondre Sweat (ankle, out); S Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring, doubtful).
The Rams and Titans will play at 10 a.m. PDT Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by CBS and Paramount+ in the Los Angeles area and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).
Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams did not give up a touchdown against the Texans, and Jared Verse and Co. in the defensive front can now go after a rookie quarterback. The Titans have an aggressive pass rush, but McVay and Stafford have too many weapons on offense. Rams 27, Titans 13
