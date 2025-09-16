Sean McVay says he suffered a torn plantar fascia during Rams’ win over Titans
Rams coach Sean McVay is not expected to appear on the team’s injury report this week as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles.
But McVay sustained a foot injury during last week’s victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.
During the Rams’ produced “Sean McVay Show,” McVay said he suffered a torn plantar fascia.
Ahkello Witherspoon’s fractured clavicle is expected to keep him out for about 12 weeks, posing a significant blow to the Rams secondary ahead of showdown vs. Eagles.
“I was being dramatic limping around toward the end of the game,” McVay said, adding, “The good news is I’m not playing, so I’m just on the sidelines watching. So if I have a little cool limp to add some swag, then you’ll know why.”
McVay, 39, is in his ninth season with the Rams, who opened the season with victories over the Houston Texans and the Titans.
The Eagles are also 2-0 after victories over the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.
Rams sign cornerback Tre Brown
With starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve, the Rams added depth to the secondary on Tuesday by signing cornerback Tre Brown.
Brown, who will turn 28 next week, played four seasons for the Seattle Seahawks before signing with the San Francisco 49ers last March. But Brown suffered a heel injury during training camp, was placed on injured reserve and was ultimately released.
Brown, 5 feet, 10 inches and 185 pounds, played in 39 games for the Seahawks, starting 13. He intercepted two passes.
Brown joins a cornerback group that includes Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Darious Williams. Witherspoon, who suffered a broken clavicle during the Rams’ victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks, McVay said.
The Rams play the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
