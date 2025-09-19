Jared Verse wants to see Eagles at their best: ‘The greats break through it’

Rams linebacker Jared Verse, left, tries to push past Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery during a Rams win on Sept. 7.

Nothing but respect.

That’s what Rams edge rusher Jared Verse professed Thursday when asked about returning to play the Philadelphia Eagles before their fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

Verse, the Rams’ top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, sent shock waves through the NFL last January when he said before an NFC divisional-round game that he hated Eagles fans and indicated that the team’s green and white uniforms triggered him.

On game day, Verse encouraged and welcomed the colorful verbiage that came his way, and he recorded two of the Rams’ seven sacks in a 28-22 defeat.

Verse’s words might have incited the Eagles faithful, but based on fan reaction a week later before their team played the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship, Verse earned huge respect.

“My feelings are roughly the same,” Verse said, chuckling. “But like it is with everybody, I respect people that not only respect me but that stand on business. They stood on business with the situation. They came with their energy.

“After the game I tipped my hat off to them, they tipped it back. ... I have respect for those fans, I have respect for the players, I have respect for all of them, but I stand on everything I’ve ever said.”

For opposing offensive coordinators, Verse is no longer a problem to attempt to solve on the fly. They have had an entire offseason to draw up schemes to neutralize the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Verse, the 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, left, scores on a 62-yard run in front of Rams linebacker Jared Verse during the Rams’ loss in the NFC divisional playoffs in January. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

From a glamour statistics perspective, it appears to be working. But that does not tell the whole story.

In victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, Verse made a combined five tackles and delivered three quarterback hits for a defense that has surrendered only one touchdown.

Meantime, fellow edge rusher Byron Young has three sacks and a forced fumble. Rookie Josaiah Stewart got his first sack against the Titans.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula noted that Verse remains an impact player.

“You talk about a lot of the attention that he gets,” Shula said. “Some of the success of Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart [has happened] because a lot of that attention is paid to Verse.

“He’ll be the first to tell you he can be more consistent, he can play with better effort and be snap in and snap out. But we think Verse is exactly where we want him to be and expect him to play well.”

Verse said it was frustrating “not being able to say, ‘Oh, I’m making this play, I’m making that play,’” especially when watching other top players who demand similar attention convert opportunities.

“But then you gotta realize, not only am I helping the team, I’m helping my whole defense. I’m helping these guys make the plays,” he said.

Verse, however, said he needed to capitalize on his opportunities.

“I’m getting my one-on-ones,” he said, “I’m getting a pure ‘me-him, who’s-the-better-man play, and I’m not taking advantage of those.

“So this whole week, that’s been my main focus.”

Verse and the Rams will once again attempt to neutralize an Eagles offense that features running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts and perhaps the top line in the NFL, which features tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Rams linebacker Jared Verse walks on the field before a win over the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 7. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Last season, in a November victory over the Rams, Barkley amassed 302 total yards, including 255 rushing. He scored on runs of 72 and 70 yards.

In the divisional round, Barkley rushed for 205 yards and scored on runs of 62 and 78 yards.

“All you have to do is eliminate the explosives,” Verse said. “We take away the explosives, both of those games are very winnable.”

So Verse is eager to play the Eagles again. And to show that like other great players, he can overcome extra attention and make plays.

“The greats get that attention,” he said, “The greats break through it. ... I just have to pass this next phase, this next wall, this next mountain.

“That’s the only thing I’m focused on. Once I pass that, we’re cooking with oil again.”