Rams vs. Eagles: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams are off to a great start — but now comes the big test.

The defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, like the Rams, are 2-0.

Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be the Rams’ third opportunity in less than a year to show they can beat a team that ended their 2024 season with a defeat in an NFC divisional-round game.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and a defense that has surrendered only one touchdown helped the Rams to victories over the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles feature running back Saquon Barkley — the reigning NFL offensive player of the year — quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the NFL’s best offensive lines and a defense led by tackle Jalen Carter. They have defeated the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkley rushed for more than 200 yards and scored on two long touchdown runs in each of the Eagles’ victories over the Rams last season.

The Rams added lineman Poona Ford and linebacker Nate Landman in the offseason to improve the run defense.

Rams coach Sean McVay is 1-5 against the Eagles. He will once again scheme against Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

“Is this a great challenge? You’re damn right it is,” McVay said, adding, “They’ve gotten after us. They’ve gotten the results that they wanted. You can see it’s a combination of a lot of great things that they have going there. ... Let’s go swing and see what happens.”