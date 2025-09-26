Davante Adams expected to play for Rams vs. Colts despite hamstring issue

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams poses for photos and signs autographs before a preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in August.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Rams star receiver Davante Adams is dealing with a hamstring issue and receiver Puka Nacua was given a rest day Friday, but both are expected to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.

Adams, 32, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was scheduled to be limited Friday.

The Rams play the Colts and then play the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

“Just working through it,” Adams said. “Just treating it, making sure we’re being smart. That way we don’t have any issues having this game and then the short week next week. ... Just paying attention to it more than anything.”

Advertisement

In last Sunday’s defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles, Adams caught three passes for 56 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown.

Adams said there was not a play or instance that caused the injury.

“Just something I’ve been kind of feeling lately but it wasn’t like a moment or anything,” said Adams, who has 13 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns. “Just kind of a feeling you have sometimes after a game. Can’t even really pinpoint when it happened or what exactly. It wasn’t like an event. Just a lot of wear and tear getting through camp.”

Coach Sean McVay indicated the Rams are being cautious.

Advertisement

“Obviously, you’d like him to feel as good as possible,” McVay said. “He’s got a good understanding of his body and so being the first year that we’re working together, I think that he’s one of those guys that, he does such a great job in the walkthroughs, staying engaged and if it’s gonna be best for him to feel at his best on Sunday it’s absolutely the right approach.”

Nacua, a third-year pro, has a team-best 29 catches for 333 yards.

McVay said Nacua has “gotten a big workload,” so resting him Friday will allow him “to be in good shape.”