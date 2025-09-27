Advertisement
Rams vs. Colts: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones side by side.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will look to lead their respective teams to victory Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press; Dylan Buell / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
The NFL always provides surprises.

Who could have predicted the Rams would lose to the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles when the Eagles blocked a potential winning field-goal attempt on the final play and returned it for a touchdown?

Now the Rams face something else completely unexpected: The unbeaten Indianapolis Colts.

When the schedule was announced last spring, the Colts looked like a relatively easy matchup for the Rams sandwiched between games against the Eagles and a Thursday night game against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

But energized by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts will arrive at SoFi Stadium with one of the NFL’s top offenses and an unblemished record after victories over the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.

Jones, 28, has been the biggest surprise.

After six seasons with the New York Giants and a short stint late last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Jones has been outstanding for the Colts.

He has passed for three touchdowns, with no interceptions, and has rushed for three touchdowns.

“Going from the Giants, where he did well for certain years and then kind of fell off and then came back,” Rams safety Quentin Lake said. “You’re looking at a quarterback that has nothing to lose because people already wrote him off.”

The Colts also rank seventh in total defense.

The Rams welcome the opportunity to play another tough opponent after the stunning loss to the Eagles.

“When you go from tough challenge to tough challenge, from the Eagles to a team that is red-hot… you can still keep your intensity rather than going into a game where it’s like a team coming in 0-3 or 1-2,” Lake said.

Key injuries

Rams: WR Davante Adams (hamstring, questionable but expected to play), OL Rob Havenstein (ankle, questionable but expected to play), TE Tyler Higbee (hip, questionable but expected to play), Colby Parkinson (shoulder, questionable but expected to play).

Colts: DT DeForest Buckner (back, questionable), OL Mark Goncalves (toe, out), CB Kenny Moore (Achilles, out ), WR Alec Pierce (concussion, out) WR Anthony Gould (illness, questionable)

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Colts

The Rams and Colts will play at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be televised by Fox in the Los Angeles Area and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).

Betting lines for Rams vs. Colts
Who will win Rams vs. Colts?

Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams’ confidence was not shaken by their defeat by the Eagles. The Colts appear to be a legitimate contender in the AFC, but the Rams will prevail in their return to SoFi Stadium for the first time since the opener. Rams 27, Colts 20
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

