Rams vs. Colts: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The NFL always provides surprises.

Who could have predicted the Rams would lose to the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles when the Eagles blocked a potential winning field-goal attempt on the final play and returned it for a touchdown?

Now the Rams face something else completely unexpected: The unbeaten Indianapolis Colts.

When the schedule was announced last spring, the Colts looked like a relatively easy matchup for the Rams sandwiched between games against the Eagles and a Thursday night game against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

Rams Davante Adams expected to play for Rams vs. Colts despite hamstring injury Davante Adams is dealing with a hamstring problem and receiver Puka Nacua was given a rest day Friday, but both are expected to play for the Rams on Sunday.

But energized by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts will arrive at SoFi Stadium with one of the NFL’s top offenses and an unblemished record after victories over the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

Jones, 28, has been the biggest surprise.

After six seasons with the New York Giants and a short stint late last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Jones has been outstanding for the Colts.

He has passed for three touchdowns, with no interceptions, and has rushed for three touchdowns.

“Going from the Giants, where he did well for certain years and then kind of fell off and then came back,” Rams safety Quentin Lake said. “You’re looking at a quarterback that has nothing to lose because people already wrote him off.”

The Colts also rank seventh in total defense.

The Rams welcome the opportunity to play another tough opponent after the stunning loss to the Eagles.

“When you go from tough challenge to tough challenge, from the Eagles to a team that is red-hot… you can still keep your intensity rather than going into a game where it’s like a team coming in 0-3 or 1-2,” Lake said.