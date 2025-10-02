Advertisement
Rams vs. 49ers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.
Rams wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 28.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
The Rams shut down Saquon Barkley. They neutralized Jonathan Taylor.

Now here comes Christian McCaffrey.

On Thursday night, the Rams’ defense gets another opportunity to prove it should be regarded among the NFL’s best when the San Francisco 49ers and their multidimensional star running back visit SoFi Stadium.

The injury-riddled 49ers (3-1), with victories over the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) and Arizona Cardinals (2-2), are in first place in the NFC West. The Rams (3-1) can move into first place with a victory in the division opener.

A key will be giving McCaffrey the same treatment Barkley received in a crushing defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles, and that Taylor endured during the Rams’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

Barkley, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, gained only 46 yards in 18 carries. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, gained 76 yards in 17 carries.

McCaffrey is averaging 56.3 yards rushing and 76.3 yards receiving per game. But the Rams are well-acquainted with his breakaway threat.

“He’s a fast dude who can bounce it outside,” Rams edge rusher Jared Verse said. “He can run downhill, he can make you pay if you leave even the smallest crease just like we faced the past two weeks.

“I think the biggest threat that he adds is his ability to receive, like he’s leading them in receptions for a reason. He’s leading them in yards for a reason. He’s a dangerous back when you get to it.”

Since the 49ers outbid the Rams to acquire McCaffrey at the trade deadline in 2022, McCaffrey has played against the Rams twice.

In 2022, he rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown, caught eight passes — including one for a touchdown — and passed for a touchdown in the 49ers’ 31-14 victory.

In 2023, he rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 victory for the 49ers.

“We know they’re going to target him,” Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. “He’s going to be the focal point of their offense and it’s just a huge challenge.”

McCaffrey, however, will be operating in an offense that will be without key several players because of injuries.

Quarterback Brock Purdy and receivers Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Jordan Watkins will not play. Star tight end George Kittle remains on injured reserve for at least one more game.

Mac Jones will start in place of Purdy.

Key injuries

Rams: TE Tyler Higbee (hip, doubtful); OT Rob Havenstein (ankle, doubtful).

49ers: DE Robert Beal (ankle, out). WR Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib, out); WR Ricky Pearsall (knee, out); QB Brock Purdy (toe, out); WR Jordan Watkins (calf, out); DT CJ West (thumb, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. 49ers

The Rams and Colts will play at 5:15 p.m. PDT Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime nationally and will be shown on Fox in the Los Angeles area. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).

Betting lines for Rams vs. 49ers
Who will win Rams vs. 49ers?

Gary Klein’s pick: If Purdy and all of his receivers were available, this would be a close matchup. But without them, the Rams defense should once again assert itself and give quarterback Mathew Stafford and the offense plenty of opportunities.

Rams 27, 49ers 17
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

