Why Lamar Jackson’s injury could actually complicate things for the Rams

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches from the sideline during a blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Playing an opponent that is without its star quarterback should be an advantage for the Rams.

But after failing to capitalize on that situation in their last game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams might get another opportunity on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson sat out last Sunday’s defeat by the Houston Texans because of a hamstring injury, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore will be determined this week.

Advertisement

Cooper Rush started for the Ravens in the 44-10 loss to the Texans. Tyler Huntley also is on the roster.

VIDEO | 03:26 Takeaways from the Rams’ stunning loss to the 49ers Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what went wrong for the Rams in their 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Will the Rams plan to face Jackson? Or another quarterback?

“You’ve got to plan for both,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday during a videoconference with reporters.

McVay was four days removed from the Rams’ 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers, a defeat suffered despite the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy did not play because of a toe injury.

McVay spent three days with his family, enjoying the time while trying to forget about the defeat that ended when the 49ers stopped running back Kyren Williams for no gain on a fourth-and-one play at the 49ers’ 11-yard line.

Advertisement

“Was it as enjoyable as it could’ve been been?” McVay said of the break, “No, it wasn’t. But I’m excited to get back to work.”

The Rams are 3-2 after losses to the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles and the 49ers, both of which are 4-1.

“I’ve never had any sort of growth that ever occurred in easy times,” McVay said. “You don’t want it to go down like that, but man, we’re going to learn a lot about ourselves and the people that we’re around — and I think we’re going to like what we see.

Advertisement

“That wouldn’t exist otherwise if maybe we found a way to pull those games out.”

The Rams are preparing for an extended road trip. They will leave for Baltimore on Saturday, and after Sunday’s game they will remain in the area to prepare for their Oct. 19 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Rams will shed no tears if Jackson remains sidelined.

In two victories over the Rams, the two-time NFL most valuable player passed for a combined 485 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 165 yards.

As the Rams prepare for the Ravens, they will be looking for “more sustained execution throughout,” McVay said.

The Ravens are 1-4.

“I don’t care what’s happened — this is a prideful team,” McVay said of the Ravens. “We better be ready to freaking go this week.”

Etc.

Inside linebacker Omar Speights sustained a high ankle sprain against the 49ers and probably will be doubtful for the game against the Ravens, McVay said. Veteran Troy Reeder or rookie Shaun Dolac could start in his place. ... Tight end Colby Parkinson is in concussion protocol but is expected to be available Sunday, McVay said. Tight end Tyler Higbee (hip) and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle), who did not play against the 49ers, will be evaluated this week. Offensive lineman Steve Avila (ankle) could start against the Ravens, depending on how he practices, McVay said.