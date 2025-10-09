Is this the season Matthew Stafford finally wins his first NFL passing title?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Matthew Stafford has been regarded as one of the NFL’s top arm talents since he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 draft. The 17th-year pro ranks among the top 10 all-time in several passing categories.

But the Rams star quarterback has never finished a season No. 1 in yards passing.

Stafford, 37, came close a few times during his 12-season tenure with the Detroit Lions. He finished third behind Drew Brees and Tom Brady in 2011, second behind Brees in 2012, third behind Peyton Manning and Brees in 2013, and third behind Brady and Philip Rivers in 2017.

And in 2021, his first season with the Rams, he was third behind Brady and Justin Herbert.

Could this be the year Stafford finishes at the top?

Stafford will go into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a league-leading 1,503 yards passing.

He is second in touchdowns (11), attempts (183) and completions (122). Stafford has had two passes intercepted.

Through five games, Stafford is off to his best start since 2021, when he passed for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Would Stafford like to add a so-called passing title to his illustrious resume?

“I don’t think too much about that,” Stafford said Wednesday before practice, adding, “Maybe some other time when I’m done playing this game.

“But no, I’m just trying to get us in the end zone and score as many points as I can.”

The Rams (3-2) are coming off a 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a game Stafford had the Rams positioned to possibly win until running back Kyren Williams was stopped on a fourth-and-one play at the 49ers 11-yard line.

Stafford passed for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s done an excellent job of putting us in good positions,” coach Sean McVay said, adding, “He’s playing the way that we believe he’s capable of.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after a win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 8. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua doing their part to make each other shine.

Nacua leads the NFL with 52 catches and 599 yards receiving. He has two touchdown catches and also has scored on a 45-yard run.

Stafford said Nacua’s versatility sets him apart.

“If you’re a defense and you’re going up against him ... you’ve got to defend all the blades of grass,” Stafford said. “Are we going to hand it to him? Are we going to throw it to him? Is he going to lead block for us in a run play? Or is he going to slip out into flat, catch it and run for another 15 [yards].”

Receiver Davante Adams also has helped Stafford in his first season with the Rams. The two played against each other when Stafford played for the Lions, Adams for the Green Bay Packers.

“Just had a ton of respect and admiration for his game,” Stafford said of Adams, who has 22 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns. “That hasn’t changed. It’s only grown since he’s been here. As good a player as he is, he’s an even better teammate.”

The Rams had three days off after the defeat by the 49ers.

Stafford, the father of four daughters, said he used the so-called mini-bye to recharge.

“I make sure that when I’m at the soccer games for my girls, I’m sitting down, and not up too much, saving my legs,” he said, chuckling. “If we’re painting pumpkins, trying to make sure my hands don’t get too dirty. I rest as much as I can...

“But I do appreciate them, especially as I get older and longer in my career. It’s important to use those times, whenever you can, to try to feel as good as you possibly can. I did that as best I could and feel refreshed and ready to come back out and try to get this thing rolling again.”

Etc.

Linebacker Omar Speights (ankle), tight end Tyler Higbee (hip) and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle) did not practice. Safety Kam Kinchens (knee), linebacker Nate Landman (ankle) and tight end Colby Parkinson (concussion) were limited. ... Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) did not practice, per the Ravens’ injury report.