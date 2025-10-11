Rams vs. Ravens: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Gary Klein breaks down what to expect from the Rams as they prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday before flying to London ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“You can never go into a game and be like, ‘Oh man, we’re about to walk over somebody,’” Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner said. “It’s all NFL guys. You don’t bring your A-game for one time and you’re going to get cooked.”
The Rams found the hard way in a 26-23 overtime defeat by the 49ers. Backup quarterback Mac Jones carved up the defense with quick passes that staved off the pass rush and challenged linebackers and defensive backs.
Jackson is out because of a hamstring injury, so Cooper Rush is expected to start.
“You have to remind yourself it’s any given Sunday,” safety Quentin Lake said. “You’re sometimes like, ‘Oh man, Lamar’s out or whoever their top-tier players are.’ But now the guys coming in are even more hungry because they have to prove themselves. They’re going to give it their all and they have nothing to lose.”
The last time the Rams visited M&T Bank Stadium, they lost when the Ravens returned a punt for a walk-off touchdown.
Special teams are once again an issue for the Rams.
They have had four kicks blocked this season, including an extra-point attempt in the loss to the 49ers.
Key injuries
Rams: ILB Omar Speights (ankle, doubtful), OL Rob Havenstein (ankle, doubtful), TE Colby Parkinson (concussion, questionable), WR Tutu Atwell (hamstring, questionable).
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring, out), CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring, out), T Emery Jones (shoulder, out), ILB Roquan Smith (hamstring, out), FB Patrick Ricard (calf, out), WR Devontez Walker (oblique, out), WR Zay Flowers (shoulder, questionable).
How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Ravens
The Rams and Ravens will play at 10 a.m. PDT Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will be shown on Fox in the Los Angeles area and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).
Betting lines for Rams vs. Ravens
Who will win Rams vs. Ravens?
Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams defense is not going to get beat by a backup quarterback for the second game in a row. Despite a rainy forecast, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua will continue their hot starts.
