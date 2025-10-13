Puka Nacua dealing with ankle sprain that could keep him out vs. Jaguars

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, right, tries to fend off Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks during the first half of the Rams’ 17-3 win Sunday.

Star receiver Puka Nacua sustained an ankle sprain in the Rams’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London is uncertain, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

McVay said the Rams were encouraged by the scan results.

“Whether that means he’s able to play like the guy we’re accustomed to seeing on Sunday will be a weekly process for us,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters, adding, “There is nothing on the scan that looks like it’s going to be long term. The uncertainty of this week is a real thing.”

After the Rams play the Jaguars, they have a week off before playing the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2 at SoFi Stadium. But McVay said the off week “has nothing to do” with how they will handle Nacua’s situation.

“It’s going to be what’s good for Puka and for our football team,” McVay said, “and I know he’s going to do everything in his power to try to be ready to go for this week, and we have to have a plan for him and if he’s not able to go.”

The Rams are staying in Baltimore and will practice at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before they depart for London on Friday.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey go up for a pass during the first half Sunday. Nacua sustained an ankle sprain on the play. (Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

Nacua caught two passes for 28 yards in the Rams’ 17-3 victory over the Ravens before he was injured in the second quarter.

Nacua and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey leaped for a pass thrown by Matthew Stafford into the end zone, and both came down hard on the turf. Nacua got up, took a few steps and then went to the ground again where was attended to by team trainers. He was assisted to the locker room, evaluated, and then he returned to the sideline. Nacua played in the second half but was not targeted.

Nacua still leads the league with 54 catches. His 616 yards receiving ranks second behind Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 696.

Nacua has caught 10 or more passes in three games this season and has amassed more than 100 yards receiving twice, including a 13-catch, 170-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

“His style of play, the way and the nature at which he plays, that is something that weighs into this,” McVay said. “That will be something that as we gather more information and as we see the week progress I’ll start to have some clarity on. Ultimately for us we need to have a contingency plan with and without him.”

Veteran Davante Adams, a three-time All-Pro is expected to have a larger role if Nacua does not play against the Jaguars. Second-year pro Jordan Whittington, who caught three passes for 23 yards against the Ravens, could start again in Nacua’s place.

Receiver Tutu Atwell did not play against the Ravens because of a hamstring injury but McVay said he “should be good” to play against the Jaguars.

Running back Blake Corum, who suffered an ankle injury against the Ravens, is day to day, McVay said. ... Kicker Joshua Karty missed a field-goal attempt and appeared to struggle to make another. But McVay said the protection, timing and operation of the kicking unit had improved. “Josh Karty is a guy that I’m ready to stick with,” McVay said.