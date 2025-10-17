Puka Nacua ruled out for Rams against Jaguars in London

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua catches a pass against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 28 at SoFi Stadium.

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua will not play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of an ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens, coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday in Baltimore.

Nacua, who ranks among NFL leaders in catches and yards receiving, did not practice this week in Baltimore, where the Rams stayed before their scheduled departure to London on Friday.

The Rams (4-2) play the Jaguars (4-2) at Wembley Stadium.

Veteran receiver Davante Adams is expected to become quarterback Matthew Stafford’s primary target. Tutu Atwell, who sat out against the Ravens because of a hamstring injury, will return on Sunday. Jordan Whittington also is expected to start.

Advertisement

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein also was ruled out because of an ankle injury that has sidelined him for several games.