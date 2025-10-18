Rams vs. Jaguars: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Gary Klein reports from Rams practice at Camden Yards in Baltimore as the team prepares for its London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“It’s not how I drew it up as far as efficiency goes,” Adams said. “I think we both would’ve liked to be a little bit more efficient, but I know for myself over the last few [games], just based off how we started, [there’s been] a little bit of pressing.”
Stafford put the onus on himself.
“There’s been some good ones,” he said. “There’s been some missed ones. I would take the majority of the blame on a lot of those and just give him a better chance on a couple.”
Adams rose to stardom while playing eight seasons with Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. But that connection also took time, Adams said.
“It definitely didn’t start off the first couple years, let alone the first couple of games the way that we got going,” Adams said. “Not that we have another 10 years to go, but it takes time. It’s not easy.
“Puka and Matthew have been playing together for years now and they have a little better understanding of where one another is going to be, what to expect, and just making it work. It’s been a few where there’s really no excuse for me or him. We just have to put it together.”
Atwell will be back after sitting out last Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens because of a hamstring injury. Atwell has four catches on nine targets, including one for a long touchdown.
The Rams and Jaguars will play at 6:30 a.m. PDT Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. The game will be shown on Fox in the Los Angeles area and will be available nationally on NFL Network. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).
Gary Klein’s pick: The Jaguars are more accustomed to preparing to play in London, and the Rams will be without Nacua. But Stafford, Adams and running back Kyren Williams will carry the offense while the defense comes up big again.
