Rams proved against Jaguars their offense goes well beyond its Big Three

Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

As the Rams begin their off week feeling good about themselves, opposing defensive coordinators have to be experiencing a slight sense of dread.

The Rams’ on Sunday defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars and improved their record to 5-2 without injured star receiver Puka Nacua, using the opportunity to fully showcase their developing weapons.

None more so than rookie receiver Konata Mumpfield and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Gary Klein talks about what went right for the Rams in their 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Mumpfield caught the first of Matthew Stafford’s five touchdown passes, a five-yard play that put the Rams in the lead.

Mumpfield, a seventh-round draft pick from Pittsburgh, said he “prayed in college and high school to learn from” a player such as teammate Davante Adams, the three-time All-Pro who caught three touchdown passes.

“It’s kind of, like, amazing,” Mumpfield said. “Every time you step out there, you’re like, dang, you’re out there with a Hall of Famer and a guy that you watched. And just how he approaches the game and how cerebral he is with his technique and everything.”

During training camp, Adams raved about Mumpfield. And he praised Ferguson and Mumpfield after Sunday’s victory.

“Ferg looks a little young in the face and so does Konata,” Adams said. “But the way they go about their business is like true pros.”

Adams, 32, calls Mumpfield his “son” because “he reminds me so much of myself, like a young Tae,” Adams said.

“And honestly, I think he’s ahead of where I was my rookie year, as far as just being comfortable in the league,” he said. “He’s crazy coachable, and he’s just got all the ability in the world.

“Whenever I’m done in there, he’ll go and step up and he’ll be catching a lot more touchdowns.”

Ferguson, a second-round draft pick from Oregon, caught a 34-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter.

It was a milestone for a player whose development was slowed because of a hamstring injury during training camp. Ferguson said his blocking has improved with encouragement from veteran tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen.

But his patience paid off.

“Being able to take a step back, enjoy the process, get better throughout the days and all the hard work comes to this,” he said.

Higbee, Parkinson and Allen also caught passes as Stafford spread the ball to 10 receivers.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that we want to continue to lean on,” coach Sean McVay said. “Obviously, Puka and Davante have been the guys that have kind of led the way in our pass game, but it’s a good reminder ... let’s lean into being a complete offense.”

Unlike the misery they suffered a few weeks ago during a mini-bye that followed their defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams can enjoy their time off this week before beginning preparations for the remainder of their schedule.

The Rams are hopeful that Nacua will return from an ankle injury to play against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2 at SoFi Stadium.

But they are confident in the players that developed in his absence.